Acer Aspire 3 A315 33 (un.gy3si.002) Laptop (celeron Dual Core/2 Gb/500 Gb/windows 10) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। acer Laptop

Acer Aspire 3 A315 33 UN GY3SI 002 Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 18,490 in India with Intel Celeron Dual Core N3060 Processor , 6 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Acer Aspire 3 A315 33 UN GY3SI 002 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Acer Aspire 3 A315 33 UN GY3SI 002 Laptop now with free delivery.
3
Score
Last updated: 14 December 2023
AcerAspire3A315-33(UN.GY3SI.002)Laptop(CeleronDualCore/2GB/500GB/Windows10)_BatteryLife_6Hrs
1/1 AcerAspire3A315-33(UN.GY3SI.002)Laptop(CeleronDualCore/2GB/500GB/Windows10)_BatteryLife_6Hrs
Key Specs
₹18,490
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
Intel Celeron Dual Core N3060
Windows 10 Home Basic
1366 x 768 Pixels
2.1 Kg weight
6 Hrs
Acer Aspire 3 A315 33 UN GY3SI 002 Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Acer Aspire 3 A315 33 UN GY3SI 002 Laptop in India is Rs. 18,490.  It comes in the following colors: Black.

Acer Aspire 3 A315-33 (UN.GY3SI.002) Laptop (Celeron Dual Core/2 GB/500 GB/Windows 10)

(500 GB HDD,2 GB RAM DDR3,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Acer Aspire 3 A315 33 Un Gy3si 002 Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 6 Hrs
  • 2 Cell
  • 45 W AC Adapter W
  • Li-Ion
Display Details
  • No
  • HD Anti-Glare LED Display
  • 1366 x 768 Pixels
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
  • LED
  • 100 ppi
General Information
  • 64-bit
  • Acer
  • 2.1 Kg weight
  • 21.6 Millimeter thickness
  • Black
  • Windows 10 Home Basic
  • A315-33 (UN.GY3SI.002)
  • 381.6 x 262.8 x 21.6 mm
Memory
  • 1x2 Gigabyte
  • 1600 Mhz
  • DDR3
  • 1
  • 2 GB
  • 8 GB
Multimedia
  • No
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 720p HD
  • Digital Microphone
  • Stereo Speakers
Networking
  • Multi-Format SD Media card Reader
  • 5
  • 4.1
  • Yes
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
Others
  • Yes
  • 1 Year
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
Performance
  • 1.6 Ghz
  • Intel Celeron Dual Core N3060
  • Intel HD 400
Peripherals
  • FineTip Keyboard with Independent Standard Numeric Keypad (International Language Support)
  • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
Ports
  • Yes
  • 1
  • Yes
  • 2
  • Yes
  • 1
Storage
  • 500 GB
  • SATA
  • 5400 RPM
  • SATA
  • 500 GB
    Acer Aspire 3 A315 33 Un Gy3si 002 Laptop