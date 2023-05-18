Home How To Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 18: Grab Weekly Agenda rewards NOW!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 18: Grab Weekly Agenda rewards NOW!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 18: Today's redeem codes bring a wide range of gifts from costumes, weapons, accessories, diamonds, and premium bundles. Don't miss out! Know how to claim them.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: May 18 2023, 07:30 IST
Free Fire Max
1/7 Early this year, Garena Free Fire, the popular battle royale game, was banned in India along with 53 other apps by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Government cited security threats posed by these China-linked apps as the reason. Free Fire disappeared from the app stores of Google as well as Apple.  (Garena International)
However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved.
2/7 However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved. (Pixabay)
If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.  
3/7 If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.   (https://ff.garena.com/)
Garena Free Fire MAX
4/7 However, sadly, iPhone users will not be able to do so as it is banned the Apple App Store. Know in the detailed step-by-step guide on How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phones. How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone:  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire MAX
5/7 To download the Garena Free Fire MAX on your Android phone, just open the Play Store with a signed in ID. Now search for Free Fire Max. (Garena International)
Garena Free Fire MAX
6/7 After that tap on the “Install” option to download the game. After the confirmation, the game will start downloading.  (Garena Free Fire North America Twitter)
Garena Free Fire MAX
7/7 Once it is downloaded, you can start the game by tapping on the Play button or from your home screen.  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire MAX codes can be redeemed this way. (ff.garena.com)

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 18: Garena Free Fire MAX players can grab exciting rewards soon as the Weekly Agenda is finally live! Throughout this campaign, players can grab villain-themed items, featuring bundles, gun skins, and gloo walls. Moreover, you can get your hands on exclusive rewards such as the fighter's wish mobile, crimson top-up, legendary top-up, and more!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 18

The Free Fire community is one of the most active gaming communities that exist. And a part of the reason is that both players as well as representatives from the developer's side communicate with each other on what works and what doesn't in the game. This is why we see regular updates which focus on balancing the game. Apart from communication, the developers also continuously hand out redemption codes to the players as a gesture of appreciation. These codes can contain anything from costumes, weapons, diamond vouchers, bundles, and more.

These redeem codes are unique 12-digit long alphanumeric codes where each code contains one mystery reward, but you can claim as many codes as possible if you want to maximize your chances of winning. However, one code cannot be claimed twice by the same player and they come with a validity of 12-18 hours. The codes can be claimed on the official redemption website. The process is detailed below.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 18

  1. W0JJAFV3TU5E
  2. YXY3EGTLHGJX
  3. FF10GCGXRNHY
  4. SARG886AV5GR
  5. FF1164XNJZ2V
  6. FF119MB3PFA5
  7. FF11DAKX4WHV
  8. WLSGJXS5KFYR
  9. FF11WFNPP956
  10. ZYPPXWRWIAHD
  11. FF10617KGUF9
  12. MCPTFNXZF4TA
  13. FF11HHGCGK3B
  14. 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
  15. ZRJAPH294KV5
  16. B6IYCTNH4PV3

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 18: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

First Published Date: 18 May, 07:29 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets