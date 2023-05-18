Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 18: Grab Weekly Agenda rewards NOW!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 18: Garena Free Fire MAX players can grab exciting rewards soon as the Weekly Agenda is finally live! Throughout this campaign, players can grab villain-themed items, featuring bundles, gun skins, and gloo walls. Moreover, you can get your hands on exclusive rewards such as the fighter's wish mobile, crimson top-up, legendary top-up, and more!

The Free Fire community is one of the most active gaming communities that exist. And a part of the reason is that both players as well as representatives from the developer's side communicate with each other on what works and what doesn't in the game. This is why we see regular updates which focus on balancing the game. Apart from communication, the developers also continuously hand out redemption codes to the players as a gesture of appreciation. These codes can contain anything from costumes, weapons, diamond vouchers, bundles, and more.

These redeem codes are unique 12-digit long alphanumeric codes where each code contains one mystery reward, but you can claim as many codes as possible if you want to maximize your chances of winning. However, one code cannot be claimed twice by the same player and they come with a validity of 12-18 hours. The codes can be claimed on the official redemption website. The process is detailed below.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 18

W0JJAFV3TU5E YXY3EGTLHGJX FF10GCGXRNHY SARG886AV5GR FF1164XNJZ2V FF119MB3PFA5 FF11DAKX4WHV WLSGJXS5KFYR FF11WFNPP956 ZYPPXWRWIAHD FF10617KGUF9 MCPTFNXZF4TA FF11HHGCGK3B 8F3QZKNTLWBZ ZRJAPH294KV5 B6IYCTNH4PV3

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 18: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.