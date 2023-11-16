 Acer Aspire One 14 (un.768si.001) Laptop (celeron Dual Core/2 Gb/500 Gb/dos) Price in India(16 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। acer Laptop
Icon
Home Laptops in India Acer Laptop Acer Aspire One 14 UN 768SI 001 Laptop

Acer Aspire One 14 UN 768SI 001 Laptop

Acer Aspire One 14 UN 768SI 001 Laptop is a DOS laptop, available price is Rs 17,990 in India with Intel Celeron Dual Core N3050 Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Acer Aspire One 14 UN 768SI 001 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Acer Aspire One 14 UN 768SI 001 Laptop now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 16 November 2023
Overview Specs Alternatives Videos News
AcerAspireOne14(UN.768SI.001)Laptop(CeleronDualCore/2GB/500GB/DOS)_Capacity_2GB
AcerAspireOne14(UN.768SI.001)Laptop(CeleronDualCore/2GB/500GB/DOS)_DisplaySize_14Inches(35.56cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P119624/heroimage/-119624-large-1.jpg_AcerAspireOne14(UN.768SI.001)Laptop(CeleronDualCore/2GB/500GB/DOS)_2
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P119624/heroimage/-119624-large-1.jpg_AcerAspireOne14(UN.768SI.001)Laptop(CeleronDualCore/2GB/500GB/DOS)_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P119624/heroimage/-119624-large-1.jpg_AcerAspireOne14(UN.768SI.001)Laptop(CeleronDualCore/2GB/500GB/DOS)_4
1/6 AcerAspireOne14(UN.768SI.001)Laptop(CeleronDualCore/2GB/500GB/DOS)_Capacity_2GB
2/6 AcerAspireOne14(UN.768SI.001)Laptop(CeleronDualCore/2GB/500GB/DOS)_DisplaySize_14Inches(35.56cm)"
3/6 AcerAspireOne14(UN.768SI.001)Laptop(CeleronDualCore/2GB/500GB/DOS)_2"
4/6 AcerAspireOne14(UN.768SI.001)Laptop(CeleronDualCore/2GB/500GB/DOS)_3"
View all Images 5/6 AcerAspireOne14(UN.768SI.001)Laptop(CeleronDualCore/2GB/500GB/DOS)_4"
Key Specs
₹17,990
14 Inches (35.56 cm)
Intel Celeron Dual Core N3050
DOS
1366 x 768 Pixels
1.65 Kg weight
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Acer Aspire One 14 UN 768SI 001 Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Acer Aspire One 14 UN 768SI 001 Laptop in India is Rs. 17,990.  It comes in the following colors: ...Read More

The starting price for the Acer Aspire One 14 UN 768SI 001 Laptop in India is Rs. 17,990.  It comes in the following colors: Black.

Acer Aspire One 14 (UN.768SI.001) Laptop (Celeron Dual Core/2 GB/500 GB/DOS)

(500 GB HDD,2 GB RAM DDR3,14 Inches (35.56 cm) Display Size)
Icon
Out of Stock
Icon
Out of Stock

Acer Aspire One 14 Un 768si 001 Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • Li-Ion
  • 2 Cell
Display Details
  • 112 ppi
  • 14 Inches (35.56 cm)
  • HD LED Backlit Display
  • LED
  • 1366 x 768 Pixels
  • No
General Information
  • 64-bit
  • 340.6 x 235.8 x 20.9 mm
  • Acer
  • 14 (UN.768SI.001)
  • Black
  • 1.65 Kg weight
  • DOS
  • 20.9 Millimeter thickness
Memory
  • 1 x 2 Gigabyte
  • 2 GB
  • 1600 Mhz
  • 1
  • DDR3
Multimedia
  • HD 720p
  • Internal Microphone
  • Yes
  • Dual Speakers
  • Yes
  • No
Networking
  • 4
  • Multi-Format SD media card reader
  • 802.11 b/g/n
  • 4.0
  • Yes
Others
  • 1 Year
  • No
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
Performance
  • 1.6 Ghz
  • Intel HD
  • Intel Celeron Dual Core N3050
Peripherals
  • Touchpad
  • Standard Notebook Keyboard
Ports
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 1
  • Yes
  • 1
Storage
  • SATA
  • 500 GB
  • 500 GB
  • 5400 RPM
  • SATA
Not sure which
laptop to buy?
More from Acer
Icon
Acer Aspire 3 A315 23 UN HVTSI 010
  • Icon512 GB SSD
  • Icon8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • Icon15.6 Inches Display Size
icon35% OFF
Acer Swift 3 SF313 53 78UG NX A4KAA 003
  • Icon512 GB SSD
  • Icon8 GB LPDDR4X RAM
  • Icon13.5 Inches Display Size
Acer Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition NH QJ1SI 001
  • Icon2 TB SSD
  • Icon32 GB DDR5 RAM
  • Icon15.6 Inches Display Size
Acer Swift 3 OLED NX KAVSI 002
  • Icon512 GB SSD
  • Icon16 GB LPDDR5 RAM
  • Icon14 Inches Display Size
Acer Laptops Icon
Acer Aspire One 14 UN 768SI 001 Laptop Competitors
Icon
HP 15 BA035AU Z1D88PA
  • Icon1 TB HDD
  • Icon4 GB DDR2 RAM
  • Icon15.6 Inches Display Size
Lenovo Essential G460 59 057056
  • Icon500 GB HDD
  • Icon2 GB DDR3 RAM
  • Icon13.8 Inches Display Size
icon39% OFF
Asus Vivobook E203MAH FD004T Laptop
  • Icon500 GB HDD
  • Icon2 GB RAM DDR4
  • Icon11.6 Inches Display Size
Acer Aspire ES1 132 C897 NX GG4SI 005
  • Icon500 GB HDD
  • Icon2 GB DDR3 RAM
  • Icon11.6 Inches Display Size

Latest Videos

Icon
Apple’s next affordable smartphone, the iPhone SE 4, check specifications here.Icon
iPhone SE 4 Design Leaked: check out Specifications and Features
11 Jul 2023
Features of ThreadsIcon
5 hidden Features of Threads on Instagram
17 Jul 2023
Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10Icon
WWDC 2023: Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10
05 Jun 2023
Editing apps for Instagram reelsIcon
Best Editing Apps for Instagram Reels
10 Jul 2023
The rumoured Nokia Magic Max could get a 200MP camera.Icon
Nokia Magic Max 5G: Know all about this rumoured flagship smartphone
27 Jun 2023
Midjourney AI tipsIcon
Tips to use Midjourney and other free AI art generator tools
10 Jul 2023
Tech Videos Icon

Acer Aspire One 14 UN 768SI 001 Laptop News

Acer Nitro V
Acer Nitro V, 13th Gen Core i5 gaming laptop, launched in India
21 Sep 2023
Laptops News Icon

Laptops By Brand

TRENDING LAPTOPS

LATEST LAPTOPS

Latest Laptops Icon

UPCOMING LAPTOPS

Upcoming Laptops Icon
Top Laptops

Latest Laptops

Popular Laptops

Upcoming Laptops
Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8
(16 GB DDR5 RAM, 512 GB SSD)
amazon
₹64,990
₹116,718
Buy Now
Asus VivoBook Go 15 OLED E1504GA NJ322WS Laptop
(512 GB SSD,8 GB DDR4 RAM,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
amazon
₹33,990
₹50,990
Buy Now
HP 15s ey2001AU
(16 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD)
amazon
₹44,100
₹46,000
Buy Now
HP 15s ey1509AU
(8 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD)
amazon
₹23,999
₹36,000
Buy Now
Latest Laptops Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender Icon
    Icon
    Acer Aspire One 14 Un 768si 001 Laptop