Acer Aspire Nitro Vn7 591g (nx.muysi.003) Laptop (core I7 4th Gen/12 Gb/1 Tb/windows 10/4 Gb) Price in India(01 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। acer Laptop

Acer Aspire Nitro VN7 591G NX MUYSI 003 Laptop is a Windows 10 laptop, available price is Rs 99,500 in India with Intel Core i7-4720HQ (4th Gen) Processor , 4 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Acer Aspire Nitro VN7 591G NX MUYSI 003 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Acer Aspire Nitro VN7 591G NX MUYSI 003 Laptop now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 01 November 2023
Key Specs
₹99,500
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
Intel Core i7-4720HQ (4th Gen)
Windows 10
3840 x 2160 Pixels
2.4 Kg weight
4 Hrs
See full specifications
₹96,372 15% OFF
Acer Aspire Nitro VN7 591G NX MUYSI 003 Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Acer Aspire Nitro VN7 591G NX MUYSI 003 Laptop in India is Rs. 99,500.

The starting price for the Acer Aspire Nitro VN7 591G NX MUYSI 003 Laptop in India is Rs. 99,500.  At Amazon, the Acer Aspire Nitro VN7 591G NX MUYSI 003 Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 96,372.  It comes in the following colors: Black.

Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop

Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop Intel Core i7-12700H Processor(16GB/ 512 GB SSD/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 4G-GDDR6 VRAM Graphics/Windows 11 Home) AN515-58 with 39.62 cm (15.6") IPS Display
₹112,999 ₹96,372
Buy Now
Acer Aspire Nitro Vn7 591g Nx Muysi 003 Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 3 Cell
  • 4 Hrs
  • Li-Ion
  • 135 W AC Adapter W
Display Details
  • Ultra HD LED Backlit TFT LCD with IPS Technology
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
  • 3840 x 2160 Pixels
  • LED
  • 282 ppi
  • No
General Information
  • 2.4 Kg weight
  • VN7-591G (NX.MUYSI.003)
  • 389 x 257 x 23.9 mm
  • 64-bit
  • Black
  • Acer
  • 23.9 Millimeter thickness
  • Windows 10
Memory
  • 12 GB
  • 16 GB
  • 2133 Mhz
  • DDR4
  • 2
  • 2 x 6
Multimedia
  • 4 x Stereo Speakers
  • HD Audio Solution
  • 720p HD
  • Yes
  • No
  • Yes
  • Digital Microphone
  • Optimized Dolby Digital Plus Home, Theater Audio Enhancement7
Networking
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
  • Yes
  • 5
  • 4.0
  • 4-in-1 Card Reader (SD, SDHC, SDXC, MMC)
Others
  • 1 Year
  • Yes
Performance
  • 2.6 Ghz
  • Intel Core i7-4720HQ (4th Gen)
  • NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960
  • 4 GB
Peripherals
  • No
  • Acer FineTip Keyboard
  • Touchpad with Multi-touch Gesture support (two-finger scroll and pinch. Swipes access charms, application commands)
Ports
  • 1
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 3
Storage
  • 1 TB
  • SATA
  • 1 TB
  • 5400 RPM
  • SATA
    Acer Aspire Nitro Vn7 591g Nx Muysi 003 Laptop