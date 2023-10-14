 Acer Extensa Ex215 31 (un.eftsi.004) Laptop (intel Pentium Silver/4 Gb/256 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। acer Laptop
Acer Extensa EX215 31 UN EFTSI 004 Laptop

Acer Extensa EX215 31 UN EFTSI 004 Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 27,990 in India with Intel Pentium Silver- N5030 Processor , 6.50 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Acer Extensa EX215 31 UN EFTSI 004 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Acer Extensa EX215 31 UN EFTSI 004 Laptop now with free delivery.
Last updated: 14 October 2023
AcerExtensaEX215-31(UN.EFTSI.004)Laptop(IntelPentiumSilver/4GB/256GBSSD/Windows11)_BatteryLife_6.50Hrs
1/1 AcerExtensaEX215-31(UN.EFTSI.004)Laptop(IntelPentiumSilver/4GB/256GBSSD/Windows11)_BatteryLife_6.50Hrs
Key Specs
₹27,990
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
Intel Pentium Silver- N5030
256 GB
Windows 11 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
1.9 Kg weight
6.50 Hrs
Acer Extensa EX215 31 UN EFTSI 004 Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Acer Extensa EX215 31 UN EFTSI 004 Laptop in India is Rs. 27,990.  It comes in the following colors: ...Read More

The starting price for the Acer Extensa EX215 31 UN EFTSI 004 Laptop in India is Rs. 27,990.  It comes in the following colors: Black.

Acer Extensa EX215-31 (UN.EFTSI.004) Laptop (Intel Pentium Silver/4 GB/256 GB SSD/Windows 11)

(256 GB SSD,4 GB RAM DDR4,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
amazon
Out of Stock

Acer Extensa Ex215 31 Un Eftsi 004 Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 6.50 Hrs
  • Li-Ion
  • 2 Cell
  • 36 W
Display Details
  • 141 ppi
  • No
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
  • Full HD 1920 x 1080 high-brightness Acer ComfyView LED-backlit TFT LCD Display
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
General Information
  • 19.9 Millimeter thickness
  • Windows 11 Home Basic
  • 64-bit
  • Black
  • 1.9 Kg weight
  • 363 x 250.5 x 19.9 mm
  • EX215-31 (UN.EFTSI.004)
  • Acer
Memory
  • 8 GB
  • 1*4 Gigabyte
  • 1
  • 4 GB
  • DDR4
Multimedia
  • Built-in Speaker
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 720
Networking
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
  • Yes
  • 5
  • 4.1
Others
  • 1 Year
  • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
Performance
  • 3.1 Ghz
  • Intel Pentium Silver- N5030
  • Intel UHD Graphics 605
Peripherals
  • 103-/104-/107-key FineTip keyboard with independent standard numeric keypad, international language support, power button
  • Multi-gesture touchpad, supporting two-finger scroll; pinch; gestures to open Cortana, Action Center, multitasking; application commands
Ports
  • 2
  • Yes
  • 1
  • Yes
Storage
  • 256 GB
Acer Extensa EX215 31 UN EFTSI 004 Laptop News

