 Acer Liquid Z630s Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Acer Liquid Z630S

    Acer Liquid Z630S is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 8,999 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Acer Liquid Z630S from HT Tech. Buy Acer Liquid Z630S now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    3
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹8,999
    32 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Octa core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    8 MP
    8 MP
    4000 mAh
    Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Acer Liquid Z630s Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 4000 mAh
    • 8 MP
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • 8 MP
    Battery
    • 4000 mAh
    • Up to 630 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 630 Hours(2G)
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • CMOS image sensor
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • 8 MP, Primary Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Yes
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Face detection Touch to focus
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    Design
    • 77.5 mm
    • Black
    • 165 grams
    • 8.9 mm
    • 156.3 mm
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • IPS LCD
    • 267 ppi
    • 68.8 %
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    General
    • Acer
    • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Not Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • November 12, 2015 (Official)
    • Liquid Z630S
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    Performance
    • Mali-T720 MP3
    • Octa core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 64 bit
    • MediaTek MT6753
    • 3 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • 32 GB
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Acer Liquid Z630s FAQs

    What is the price of the Acer Liquid Z630S in India?

    Acer Liquid Z630S price in India at 7,190 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6753; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Acer Liquid Z630S?

    How many colors are available in Acer Liquid Z630S?

    How long does the Acer Liquid Z630S last?

    What is the Acer Liquid Z630S Battery Capacity?

    Is Acer Liquid Z630S Waterproof?

    Acer Liquid Z630s