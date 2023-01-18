Realme C3 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Realme C3 Summary

Realme C3 was launched in 2020. It's a budget smartphone with sunrise design, mini-drop display, dual rear camera configuration, big battery and supports reverse charging. The realme UI 1.0 runs on top of Android 10 in Realme C3. The smartphone is 8.95mm thick and weighs around 195g. It comes in three colour variants: Frozen Blue, Blazing Red and Volcano Grey.



Price



The Realme C3 is priced at Rs 8,999 for the base model with 3+32GB configuration. The other variant with 4+64GB configuration is available for Rs 9,999.



Storage



The Realme C3 comes in two different configurations, having an internal storage of 32GB and 64GB, which can be expanded to 256GB using a microSD card.



Display



The Realme C3 is equipped with a HD+ (1600×720) display. The display is 6.5 inches in size and has an aspect ratio of 20:9. It has a pixel density of 270ppi and a screen-to-body ratio of 89.8 percent. The smartphone is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3.



Processor



The Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) MediaTek Helio G70 CPU powers the Realme C3 and it comes equipped with Mali-G52 GPU.



Camera



The Realme C3 has a dual-camera arrangement on the back, with a 12-megapixel main camera with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It includes a 5-megapixel selfie camera on the front, with an aperture size of f/2.4. In addition to photo and video modes, the camera app features Portrait, Time-lapse, Slo-mo, Expert, and Pano modes. It also offers easy toggles for HDR and Chroma Boost, which are similar to those found on previous Realme smartphones.



Battery



The Realme C3 comes equipped with a 5000mAh battery, with a support of 10W standard charger.



Top rivals



Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime, Vivo Z1 Pro, Samsung Galaxy M12 and Realme Narzo 50A are amongst Realme C3's top contenders in this price segment.



Other features



Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n, Mobile Hotspot, Bluetooth - v5.0, and 4G (supports Indian bands), 3G, 2G are all available on the Realme C3. Light sensor, proximity sensor, and accelerometer are amongst the mobile's sensors.



Reference-



https://www.realme.com/in/realme-c3/specs https://www.google.com/amp/s/gadgets.ndtv.com/mobiles/reviews/realme-c3-review-price-india-2176620%3famp=1&akamai-rum=off