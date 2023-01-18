 Realme C3 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Realme C3

    Realme C3 is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 6,999 in India with 12 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹6,999
    32 GB
    6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    12 MP + 2 MP
    5 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v10 (Q)
    Realme C3 Summary

    Realme C3 was launched in 2020. It's a budget smartphone with sunrise design, mini-drop display, dual rear camera configuration, big battery and supports reverse charging. The realme UI 1.0 runs on top of Android 10 in Realme C3. The smartphone is 8.95mm thick and weighs around 195g. It comes in three colour variants: Frozen Blue, Blazing Red and Volcano Grey.

    Price

    The Realme C3 is priced at Rs 8,999 for the base model with 3+32GB configuration. The other variant with 4+64GB configuration is available for Rs 9,999.

    Storage

    The Realme C3 comes in two different configurations, having an internal storage of 32GB and 64GB, which can be expanded to 256GB using a microSD card.

    Display

    The Realme C3 is equipped with a HD+ (1600×720) display. The display is 6.5 inches in size and has an aspect ratio of 20:9. It has a pixel density of 270ppi and a screen-to-body ratio of 89.8 percent. The smartphone is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

    Processor

    The Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) MediaTek Helio G70 CPU powers the Realme C3 and it comes equipped with Mali-G52 GPU.

    Camera

    The Realme C3 has a dual-camera arrangement on the back, with a 12-megapixel main camera with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It includes a 5-megapixel selfie camera on the front, with an aperture size of f/2.4. In addition to photo and video modes, the camera app features Portrait, Time-lapse, Slo-mo, Expert, and Pano modes. It also offers easy toggles for HDR and Chroma Boost, which are similar to those found on previous Realme smartphones.

    Battery

    The Realme C3 comes equipped with a 5000mAh battery, with a support of 10W standard charger.

    Top rivals

    Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime, Vivo Z1 Pro, Samsung Galaxy M12 and Realme Narzo 50A are amongst Realme C3's top contenders in this price segment.

    Other features

    Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n, Mobile Hotspot, Bluetooth - v5.0, and 4G (supports Indian bands), 3G, 2G are all available on the Realme C3. Light sensor, proximity sensor, and accelerometer are amongst the mobile's sensors.

    Realme C3 Price in India

    Realme C3 price in India starts at Rs.6,999. The lowest price of Realme C3 is Rs.7,999 on amazon.in.

    Realme C3 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • 02h 42m 48s
    • Up to 727 Hours(2G)
    • 5000 mAh
    • No
    • No
    Camera
    • 4 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • F1.8
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 5 MP f/2.4, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(5.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)
    • CMOS
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • Single
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • F2.4
    • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
    Design
    • Yes, Splash proof
    • 195 grams
    • 8.9 mm
    • 164.4 mm
    • 75 mm
    • Frozen Blue, Blazing Red, Volcano Grey
    • Back: Plastic
    Display
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • 20:9
    • 480 nits
    • 82.73 %
    • 89.8 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • IPS LCD
    • 720 x 1600 pixels
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • 270 ppi
    General
    • Android v10 (Q)
    • No
    • C3
    • realme
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    • Realme UI
    • February 14, 2020 (Official)
    • No
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Head: 1.113 W/kg, Body: 0.531 W/kg
    • No
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes
    Performance
    • LPDDR4X
    • 12 nm
    • 3 GB
    • Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    • 25.0 s
    • Mali-G52
    • MediaTek Helio G70
    • 64 bit
    • 12 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • eMMC 5.1
    • 32 GB
    • Yes
    Realme C3