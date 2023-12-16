 Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 Phn16 71 (nh.qltsi.001) Laptop (core I5 13th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11/6 Gb) Price in India(16 December, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। acer Laptop
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 PHN16 71 NH QLTSI 001 Laptop

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 PHN16 71 NH QLTSI 001 Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 99,999 in India with Intel Core i5-13500HX (13th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 PHN16 71 NH QLTSI 001 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 PHN16 71 NH QLTSI 001 Laptop now with free delivery.
Last updated: 16 December 2023
Key Specs
₹99,999
16 Inches (40.64 cm)
Intel Core i5-13500HX (13th Gen)
512 GB
Windows 11 Home Basic
1920 x 1200 Pixels
2.6 Kg weight
₹104,534
Buy Now

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 PHN16 71 NH QLTSI 001 Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 PHN16 71 NH QLTSI 001 Laptop in India is Rs. 99,999.

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 Gaming Laptop

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 Gaming Laptop 13th Gen Intel Core i5 Processor (16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/NVIDIA ® GeForce RTX ¢ 4050) PHN16-71, (16") WUXGA Display
₹144,999 ₹104,534
Buy Now
Out of Stock
Acer Predator Helios 300 Core i7 10th Generation Intel 16 GB 1 TB SSD Windows 10 Home 6 GB Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 144 Hz PH315 53 Gaming Laptop

Acer Predator Helios 300 Core i7 10th Generation Intel (16 GB/1 TB SSD/Windows 10 Home/6 GB Graphics/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060/144 Hz) PH315-53 Gaming Laptop, 15.6" 39.62cms, Abyssal Black, 2.5 kg
₹166,000 ₹86,990
Buy Now
Acer Predator Helios 300 Intel Core I7 11Thgen 16 Gb 1 Tb Hdd 512 Gb Ssd Windows 10 Home 4 Gb Graphics Nvidia Geforce Rtx 3050Ti 165 Hz Ph315 54 Gaming Laptop

Acer Predator Helios 300 Intel Core I7 11Thgen (16 Gb/1 Tb Hdd/512 Gb Ssd/Windows 10 Home/4 Gb Graphics/Nvidia Geforce Rtx 3050Ti/165 Hz) Ph315-54 Gaming Laptop(15.6 Inches, Abyssal Black, 2.3 Kg) New
₹149,999 ₹91,990
Buy Now
Acer Predator Helios 300 Intel Core I7 11Th Gen 15 6 Inches Qhd Ips Gaming Laptop

Acer Predator Helios 300 Intel Core I7 11Th Gen 15.6 Inches Qhd Ips Gaming Laptop (16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/Windows 10 Home/6 Gb Graphics/Nvidia Geforce Rtx 3060/165 Hz, Black, 2.3 Kg, Alexa) Ph315-54
₹169,999 ₹106,990
Buy Now
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 Phn16 71 Nh Qltsi 001 Laptop Full Specifications

Battery Icon
  • 4 Cell
  • 230 W
  • Li-Ion
Display Details Icon
  • 142 ppi
  • 400 nits
  • 16 Inches (40.64 cm)
  • No
  • 1920 x 1200 Pixels
  • Display With IPS (In-Plane Switching) Technology WUXGA 1920 x 1200 High-Brightness (400 nits) Acer ComfyView LED-Backlit TFT LCD Supporting 165 Hz Grey to Grey 3 ms By Overdrive Nvidia Advanced Optimus Capable
General Information Icon
  • 26.5 Millimeter thickness
  • Windows 11 Home Basic
  • 2.6 Kg weight
  • Black
  • 361 x 279 x 26.5 mm
  • PHN16-71 (NH.QLTSI.001)
  • Acer
Memory Icon
  • 32 GB
  • DDR5
  • 2*8 Gigabyte
  • 16 GB
  • 2
Multimedia Icon
  • Yes
  • Built-In Microphones
  • 720p
  • Stereo Speakers
  • Yes
Networking Icon
  • 5.1
  • Yes
  • 5
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
Others Icon
  • 1 Year
  • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
Performance Icon
  • 6 GB
  • Intel Core i5-13500HX (13th Gen)
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050
Peripherals Icon
  • Multi-Gesture Touchpad, Supporting Two-Finger Scroll; Pinch; Gestures To Open Cortana, Action Center, Multitasking; Application Commands
  • 103-/104-/107-Key FineTip RGB- Keyboard With Independent Standard Numeric Keypad, International Language Support
  • Yes
Ports Icon
  • Yes
  • 1
  • 4
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • No
Storage Icon
  • 512 GB
