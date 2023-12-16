Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 Phn16 71 (nh.qltsi.001) Laptop (core I5 13th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11/6 Gb) Price in India(16 December, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। acer Laptop

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 Gaming Laptop
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 Gaming Laptop 13th Gen Intel Core i5 Processor (16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/NVIDIA ® GeForce RTX ¢ 4050) PHN16-71, (16") WUXGA Display
The starting price for the Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 PHN16 71 NH QLTSI 001 Laptop in India is Rs. 99,999. At Amazon, the Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 PHN16 71 NH QLTSI 001 Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 104,534. It comes in the following colors: Black.
