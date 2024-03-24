 Amazon Holi offers: Best deals on iPhones from iPhone 15 to iPhone 12- save huge on flagships | Mobile News

Amazon Holi offers: Best deals on iPhones from iPhone 15 to iPhone 12- save huge on flagships

Amazon Holi offers: Looking for the best iPhone deals this Holi? Check out Amazon's discounts on iPhones from iPhone 15, iPhone 14 Plus to iPhone 12 and more.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Mar 24 2024, 15:08 IST
Amazon Holi offers: Discover the best deals on iPhones at Amazon! Big discounts on top models from iPhone 15 to iPhone 12 await you. (Pexels)

Amazon Holi offers: As the festival of colours, Holi is almost around the corner, Amazon is painting the town red with irresistible discounts, especially on top-tier electronic gadgets. Embrace this festive season with open arms and dive into a pool of remarkable deals waiting to be explored. Among the plethora of discounts, Apple's iPhone lineup stands out, promising significant savings for those eyeing an upgrade. Here we have curated a list of the best Holi offers on iPhones, exclusively on Amazon.

Featuring a striking 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, the iPhone 15 shines with its Dynamic Island feature. Powered by the A16 Bionic chipset, it ensures swift performance. Equipped with a 48MP primary camera and a 2x optical-quality Telephoto lens, it excels in photography. Originally priced at Rs. 79900, the iPhone 15 (128GB) variant is now available at just Rs. 71290, offering a massive 11 percent discount.

Also read: Amazon Holi offers: From iPhone 15 to Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, nab discounts on flagship phones

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

2. iPhone 15 Pro Max

B0CHWV2WYK-2

The iPhone 15 Pro Max, now selling at a discounted price of Rs. 159900, offers a generous 7 percent discount from its original launch price. With its 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display, ProMotion technology, and a sleek titanium finish, it's a visual treat. Powered by the new A17 Pro SoC, it ensures top-notch performance. With a triple camera setup including a 48MP primary sensor and a new 5X telephoto lens, it's a photographer's delight.

3. iPhone 14 Plus

B0BDJKL7KM-3

Boasting a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with stunning visuals, the iPhone 14 Plus is powered by Apple's A16 Bionic chip for lightning-fast performance. Featuring a triple-camera setup with 12MP lenses and 2x optical zoom, it excels in photography. Originally priced at Rs. 79900, the iPhone 14 Plus (128GB) variant is now available at just Rs. 66999, offering a massive 16 percent discount.

Also read: Best water-resistant phones to buy ahead of Holi: Choose the finest from iPhone, Samsung, to Motorola

4. iPhone 13

B09GG3LLD6-4

Renowned for its exceptional performance and innovative features, the iPhone 13 (128GB) offers a stunning 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with Cinematic mode for immersive visuals. Equipped with an advanced dual-camera system, it excels in photography and videography. Powered by the A15 Bionic chip, it delivers lightning-fast performance with 5G connectivity. With a remarkable 13 percent discount, the iPhone 13 (128GB) variant is now priced at Rs. 52090, down from Rs. 59900.

5. iPhone 12

B08L5VXJ2V-5

Featuring a spacious 128GB internal storage and a dazzling 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR Display, the iPhone 12 offers exceptional camera capabilities with a 12MP dual-lens system. Powered by the A14 bionic chip, it delivers impressive speed and efficiency. With an exciting offer on Amazon, the iPhone 12 is now available at just Rs. 54899, down from its original price of Rs. 74900.

Also read: Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G launch date in India announced! Check rumoured features, price and more

This Holi, paint your world with the colours of savings and upgrade to the latest iPhones with Amazon's exclusive offers. Hurry, grab your favourite model before the deals fade away!

First Published Date: 24 Mar, 15:08 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets