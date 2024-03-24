Amazon Holi offers: Best deals on iPhones from iPhone 15 to iPhone 12- save huge on flagships

Amazon Holi offers: As the festival of colours, Holi is almost around the corner, Amazon is painting the town red with irresistible discounts, especially on top-tier electronic gadgets. Embrace this festive season with open arms and dive into a pool of remarkable deals waiting to be explored. Among the plethora of discounts, Apple's iPhone lineup stands out, promising significant savings for those eyeing an upgrade. Here we have curated a list of the best Holi offers on iPhones, exclusively on Amazon. Products included in this article 6% OFF Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max (256 GB) - Black Titanium (196)

Featuring a striking 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, the iPhone 15 shines with its Dynamic Island feature. Powered by the A16 Bionic chipset, it ensures swift performance. Equipped with a 48MP primary camera and a 2x optical-quality Telephoto lens, it excels in photography. Originally priced at Rs. 79900, the iPhone 15 (128GB) variant is now available at just Rs. 71290, offering a massive 11 percent discount.

2. iPhone 15 Pro Max

The iPhone 15 Pro Max, now selling at a discounted price of Rs. 159900, offers a generous 7 percent discount from its original launch price. With its 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display, ProMotion technology, and a sleek titanium finish, it's a visual treat. Powered by the new A17 Pro SoC, it ensures top-notch performance. With a triple camera setup including a 48MP primary sensor and a new 5X telephoto lens, it's a photographer's delight.

3. iPhone 14 Plus

Boasting a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with stunning visuals, the iPhone 14 Plus is powered by Apple's A16 Bionic chip for lightning-fast performance. Featuring a triple-camera setup with 12MP lenses and 2x optical zoom, it excels in photography. Originally priced at Rs. 79900, the iPhone 14 Plus (128GB) variant is now available at just Rs. 66999, offering a massive 16 percent discount.

4. iPhone 13

Renowned for its exceptional performance and innovative features, the iPhone 13 (128GB) offers a stunning 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with Cinematic mode for immersive visuals. Equipped with an advanced dual-camera system, it excels in photography and videography. Powered by the A15 Bionic chip, it delivers lightning-fast performance with 5G connectivity. With a remarkable 13 percent discount, the iPhone 13 (128GB) variant is now priced at Rs. 52090, down from Rs. 59900.

5. iPhone 12

Featuring a spacious 128GB internal storage and a dazzling 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR Display, the iPhone 12 offers exceptional camera capabilities with a 12MP dual-lens system. Powered by the A14 bionic chip, it delivers impressive speed and efficiency. With an exciting offer on Amazon, the iPhone 12 is now available at just Rs. 54899, down from its original price of Rs. 74900.

This Holi, paint your world with the colours of savings and upgrade to the latest iPhones with Amazon's exclusive offers. Hurry, grab your favourite model before the deals fade away!