Logitech unveils combo touch keyboard case for 2024 iPad Air and iPad Pro with M4 chip

Logitech has unveiled its latest Combo Touch keyboard case, tailored for the newest M2 iPad Air and M4 iPad Pro models. This accessory, a sturdy contender to Apple's Magic Keyboard, boasts a full-size keyboard and a multi-touch trackpad, enhancing user experience and productivity.

List of Best Selling Products

Sleek Design, Sustainable Materials

The Combo Touch is designed to complement the sleek profile of the new iPad Air and iPad Pro, crafted with premium and sustainable materials. Its standout feature is its detachable keyboard and adjustable kickstand, offering users the flexibility to switch between various modes for writing, sketching, reading, or watching videos, reported9to5mac.

Also read: iPad Air 2024 series launched with Apple M2 chip; Check features, price and more

Seamless Integration with iPad

Unlike traditional keyboard cases, the Combo Touch utilises the iPad's power through the Smart Connector, eliminating the need for separate pairing and charging. Moreover, the keyboard is equipped with backlighting and shortcut keys, enhancing usability. It also seamlessly supports the Apple Pencil, catering to users' creative needs.

B0BDK62PDX-1

With a focus on portability, Logitech has made significant strides in making the Combo Touch thinner and lighter without compromising functionality. Additionally, it boasts the largest trackpad ever featured in a Combo Touch case, ensuring smooth navigation and precision.

Also read: Apple Let Loose event 2024 recap: From iPad Air 2024 to Magic Keyboard- 5 things to know

Available Options and Pricing

Available in both 11-inch and 13-inch sizes, the Combo Touch comes in two sophisticated colour options: Graphite for iPad Pro and Oxford Grey for iPad Air. Pricing varies based on size, with options ranging from $199.99 to $259.99.

B0CHX1W1XY-2

Customers can now conveniently purchase the Combo Touch keyboard case through the Logitech online store or Apple.com. Additionally, the product is available for other iPad models on platforms like Amazon, catering to a wider audience of iPad users seeking enhanced functionality and convenience.

Logitech's latest Combo Touch keyboard case offers an attractive alternative to Apple's Magic Keyboard, providing users with a versatile and premium accessory to complement their M2 iPad Air and M4 iPad Pro devices. With its sleek design, advanced features, and user-friendly functionality, the Combo Touch aims to elevate the iPad experience for productivity, creativity, and entertainment.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!