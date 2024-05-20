 CMF Phone 1 leaked specs suggest similarities with Nothing Phone 2a ahead of India launch: Here’s what’s coming | Mobile News

CMF Phone 1 leaked specs suggest similarities with Nothing Phone 2a ahead of India launch: Here’s what’s coming

CMF, a Nothing sub-brand, is set to launch a new smartphone in India with specs similar to the Nothing Phone (2a). Here's what to expect.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 20 2024, 13:16 IST
CMF, a subsidiary of Nothing, is set to release a new smartphone in India with familiar features. (Nothing India)

CMF, a sub-brand of Nothing, is preparing for the debut of a new smartphone in the Indian market. Earlier this month, exclusive details regarding the design, colour choices, and pricing of the CMF Phone (1) emerged. Now, a recent leak has surfaced, shedding light on its specifications prior to the official launch.

Similar Specifications to Nothing Phone (2a)

The leak suggests that the CMF Phone (1) will share many hardware specifications with the Nothing Phone (2a). According to information from tipster @realMlgmXyysd on X, it seems like a significant similarity between the two devices is on the horizon. Let's delve into what we know about the CMF Phone (1) so far.

mobile to buy?
mobile to buy?

CMF Phone (1): Expected Price and Launch Date

In terms of design and pricing for the Indian market, the CMF Phone (1) is expected to have a simple plastic back and come in four colours: black, green, blue, and an exclusive orange option. Rumours suggest a starting price of Rs. 12000 with a projected launch in July.

CMF Phone (1): Specifications (Expected)

In terms of display, the CMF Phone (1) is expected to sport a 6.67-inch OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. This compares closely with the Phone (2a), which features a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel also supporting a 120Hz refresh rate.

Powering the device will likely be a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC, similar to the processor found in the Phone (2a). This suggests comparable performance between the two devices.

RAM and storage configurations are expected to include 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and either 128GB or 256GB UFS 2.2 storage, with the option for expansion via a MicroSD card. In contrast, the Phone (2a) offers up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Camera specifications for the CMF Phone (1) indicate a dual rear camera setup, featuring a 50MP primary sensor alongside another camera in a vertical arrangement. On the front, a 16MP camera is expected for selfies and video calls. Meanwhile, the Phone (2a) boasts a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP main sensor and a 50MP ultrawide lens, along with a superior 32MP selfie camera.

Both phones are anticipated to be fueled by a 5,000mAh battery, but the CMF Phone (1) may support slightly slower 33W charging compared to the 45W charging capability of the Phone (2a).

Operating system-wise, the CMF Phone (1) is expected to run on Android 14-based Nothing OS 2.6, mirroring the software setup of the Phone (2a).

Additional features of the CMF Phone (1) are anticipated to include a replaceable plastic back cover, Nothing Lock with exclusive add-ons, Bluetooth 5.3, and Wi-Fi 6. However, it may lack NFC support and Glphy lights found in the Phone (2a).

It's important to note that these specifications are based on engineering details and may not be entirely accurate, as they are subject to change before the official release.

First Published Date: 20 May, 13:16 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets