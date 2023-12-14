 Acer Spin 5 Sp513 55n (nx.a5psi.002) Laptop (core I7 11th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। acer Laptop
Home Laptops in India Acer Laptop Acer Spin 5 SP513 55N NX A5PSI 002 Laptop

Acer Spin 5 SP513 55N NX A5PSI 002 Laptop

Acer Spin 5 SP513 55N NX A5PSI 002 Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 129,999 in India with Intel Core i7-1165G7 (11th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Acer Spin 5 SP513 55N NX A5PSI 002 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Acer Spin 5 SP513 55N NX A5PSI 002 Laptop now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 14 December 2023
Overview Specs Alternatives Videos News
AcerSpin5SP513-55N(NX.A5PSI.002)Laptop(CoreI711thGen/16GB/512GBSSD/Windows11)_Capacity_16GB
1/1 AcerSpin5SP513-55N(NX.A5PSI.002)Laptop(CoreI711thGen/16GB/512GBSSD/Windows11)_Capacity_16GB
Key Specs
₹129,999
13.5 Inches (34.29 cm)
Intel Core i7-1165G7 (11th Gen)
512 GB
Windows 11 Home Basic
2256 x 1504 Pixels
1.2 Kg weight (Light-weight)
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Acer Spin 5 SP513 55N NX A5PSI 002 Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Acer Spin 5 SP513 55N NX A5PSI 002 Laptop in India is Rs. 129,999.  It comes in the following colors: Steel Grey.

Acer Spin 5 SP513-55N (NX.A5PSI.002) Laptop (Core I7 11th Gen/16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11)

(512 GB SSD,16 GB RAM LPDDR4X,13.5 Inches (34.29 cm) Display Size)
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Acer Spin 5 Sp513 55n Nx A5psi 002 Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 4 Cell
  • Li-Ion
  • 65 W AC Adapter W
Display Details
  • 201 ppi
  • Yes
  • 13.5 Inches (34.29 cm)
  • 2256 x 1504 Pixels
  • 2K (QHD) LED IPS In-Plane Switching Touch Screen Display
  • LED
General Information
  • 1.2 Kg weight (Light-weight)
  • Windows 11 Home Basic
  • 64-bit
  • 14.9 Millimeter thickness (Slim)
  • SP513-55N (NX.A5PSI.002)
  • Acer
  • Steel Grey
  • 300 x 235 x 14.9 mm
Memory
  • 16 GB
  • 1x16 Gigabyte
  • 1
  • LPDDR4X
Multimedia
  • Built-in Microphone
  • Dual Speakers
  • Yes
  • 720p HD
  • Yes
  • DTS Audio
Networking
  • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
  • 5.1
  • 6
  • Yes
Others
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
  • 1 Year
Performance
  • Intel Core i7-1165G7 (11th Gen)
  • Intel Evo
  • 4.7 Ghz
  • Intel Iris Xe
Peripherals
  • Yes
  • TouchPad, Multi-Touch screen, AES pen solution
  • Standard Notebook Keyboard
Ports
  • 1
  • Yes
  • 1
  • 1
  • Yes
  • Yes
Storage
  • 512 GB
Not sure which
laptop to buy?

More from Acer

30% OFF
Acer Aspire 3 A315 23 UN HVTSI 010
  • 512 GB SSD
  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
14% OFF
Acer Nitro 5 AN515 45 UN QCLSI 005
  • 1 TB HDD
  • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
46% OFF
Acer Swift 3 SF313 53 78UG NX A4KAA 003
  • 512 GB SSD
  • 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM
  • 13.5 Inches Display Size
Acer Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition NH QJ1SI 001
  • 2 TB SSD
  • 32 GB DDR5 RAM
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
Acer Laptops

Acer Spin 5 SP513 55N NX A5PSI 002 Laptop Competitors

4% OFF
HP Spectre X360 13 aw0205tu 9JB00PA
  • 512 GB SSD
  • 16 GB LPDDR3 RAM
  • 13.3 Inches Display Size
34% OFF
Asus ROG Strix G15 G512LV AZ225T Laptop
  • 1 TB SSD
  • 16 GB RAM DDR4
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
38% OFF
Asus ROG Zephyrus M15 GU502LV AZ002T Laptop
  • 1 TB SSD
  • 16 GB RAM DDR4
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
18% OFF
HP Envy X360 15 ed1010nr 2W7P3UA
  • 512 GB SSD
  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size

Latest Videos

Apple’s next affordable smartphone, the iPhone SE 4, check specifications here.

iPhone SE 4 Design Leaked: check out Specifications and Features

11 Jul 2023
Editing apps for Instagram reels

Best Editing Apps for Instagram Reels

10 Jul 2023
The rumoured Nokia Magic Max could get a 200MP camera.

Nokia Magic Max 5G: Know all about this rumoured flagship smartphone

27 Jun 2023
Midjourney AI tips

Tips to use Midjourney and other free AI art generator tools

10 Jul 2023
Features of Threads

5 hidden Features of Threads on Instagram

17 Jul 2023
Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10

WWDC 2023: Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10

05 Jun 2023
Tech Videos

Acer Spin 5 SP513 55N NX A5PSI 002 Laptop News

Acer's Nitro V 16

Acer Nitro V 16 gaming laptop with AMD Ryzen and NVIDIA RTX 40 GPUs; check availability and price

14 Dec 2023
Acer Nitro V

Acer Nitro V, 13th Gen Core i5 gaming laptop, launched in India

21 Sep 2023
Laptops News

Laptops By Brand

TRENDING LAPTOPS

LATEST LAPTOPS

Latest Laptops

UPCOMING LAPTOPS

Upcoming Laptops
Top Laptops

Latest Laptops

Popular Laptops

Upcoming Laptops

Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8

16 GB DDR5 RAM, 512 GB SSD
₹75,890
₹110,233
Buy Now

HP 15s ey2001AU

16 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD
₹57,489
Buy Now

HP 15s ey1509AU

8 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD
₹27,490
₹35,147
Buy Now

Asus EeeBook 15 E510MA EJ011WS Laptop

8 GB DDR4 RAM, 256 GB SSD
₹28,589
Buy Now
Latest Laptops

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender
    Acer Spin 5 Sp513 55n Nx A5psi 002 Laptop