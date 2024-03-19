 Apple Ipad Pro 11 2022 Wifi 2tb Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। apple Tablet
Home Tablets in India Apple Tablet Apple iPad Pro 11 2022 WiFi 2TB

Apple iPad Pro 11 2022 WiFi 2TB

Apple iPad Pro 11 2022 WiFi 2TB is a iPadOS v16 tablet, available price is Rs 190,900 in India with Octa core (3.49 GHz, Quad core + Quad core) Processor and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple iPad Pro 11 2022 WiFi 2TB from HT Tech. Buy Apple iPad Pro 11 2022 WiFi 2TB now with free delivery.
8
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
AppleIPadPro112022WiFi2TB_Capacity_7538mAh
AppleIPadPro112022WiFi2TB_RAM_16GB
AppleIPadPro112022WiFi2TB_ScreenSize_11.0inches(27.94cm)
Key Specs
₹190,900
11.0 inches (27.94 cm)
Octa core (3.49 GHz, Quad core + Quad core)
iPadOS v16
16 GB
466 grams
12 MP
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Apple iPad Pro 11 2022 WiFi 2TB Price in India

The starting price for the Apple iPad Pro 11 2022 WiFi 2TB in India is Rs. 190,900.  This is the Apple iPad Pro 11 2022 WiFi 2TB base model with 16 GB RAM and 2 TB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: 16M.

Apple IPad Pro 11 2022 WiFi 2TB

(16 GB RAM,2 TB Storage) - Silver, Space Grey
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Apple iPad Pro 11″

Apple iPad Pro 11″ (4th Generation): with M2 chip, Liquid Retina Display, 1TB, Wi-Fi 6E + 5G Cellular, 12MP front/12MP and 10MP Back Cameras, Face ID, All-Day Battery Life – Silver
₹166,900
Buy Now
3% off

Apple iPad Pro 11″

Apple iPad Pro 11″ (4th Generation): with M2 chip, Liquid Retina Display, 2TB, Wi-Fi 6E, 12MP front/12MP and 10MP Back Cameras, Face ID, All-Day Battery Life – Silver
₹191,900 ₹186,124
Buy Now
3% off

Apple iPad Pro 11″

Apple iPad Pro 11″ (4th Generation): with M2 chip, Liquid Retina Display, 2TB, Wi-Fi 6E + 5G Cellular, 12MP front/12MP and 10MP Back Cameras, Face ID, All-Day Battery Life – Silver
₹206,900 ₹200,673
Buy Now

Apple Ipad Pro 11 2022 Wifi 2tb Full Specifications

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast, 18W

  • Capacity

    7538 mAh

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Image Resolution

    4000 x 3000 Pixels

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Flash

    Yes, Retina Flash

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Resolution

    12 MP Front Camera

  • Shooting Modes

    High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode

  • Video Recording Features

    Audio Zoom Stereo recording

  • Camera Features

    5 x Digital Zoom 2 x Optical Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • Width

    178.5 mm

  • Thickness

    5.9 mm

  • Build Material

    Back: Aluminium

  • Colours

    Silver, Space Grey

  • Weight

    466 grams

  • Height

    247.6 mm

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Protection

    Yes

  • Pixel Density

    265 ppi

  • Display Colour

    16M

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    82.98 %

  • Screen Resolution

    1668 x 2388 pixels

  • Screen Size

    11.0 inches (27.94 cm)

  • Operating System

    iPadOS v16

  • Launch Date

    October 18, 2022 (Official)

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Not Available

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Brand

    Apple

  • Model

    iPad Pro 11 2022 WiFi 2TB

  • Fm Radio

    No

  • Music

    Yes, Music Formats: FLAC, M4A (Apple lossless), MP3

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Video Player

    Yes, Video Formats: H.264, HEVC, MP4

  • Video player

    Yes, Video Formats: H.264, HEVC, MP4

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • GPS

    Yes

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.3

  • HDMI

    YesMini HDMI (Type C)

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz, MIMO

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India

  • NFC

    No

  • RAM

    16 GB

  • Chipset

    Apple M2

  • Processor

    Octa core (3.49 GHz, Quad core + Quad core)

  • Graphics

    Apple GPU (Ten-core graphics)

  • Instant Messaging

    Yes

  • Games

    Yes

  • Email

    Yes

  • Other Facilities

    Calculator, Stopwatch, World clock, Calendar, Alarm, Document viewer

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyroscope

  • Browser

    Yes, HTML5

  • Phone Book

    No

  • Internal Memory

    2 TB

  • Expandable Memory

    No
    Apple Ipad Pro 11 2022 Wifi 2tb