Apple Ipad Pro 12.9 2021 Wifi + Cellular 512gb Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। apple Tablet

Apple iPad Pro 12 9 2021 WiFi plus Cellular 512GB is a iPadOS v14 tablet, available price is Rs 157,900 in India with Octa core (3.2 GHz, Quad core, Firestorm + Quad core, Icestorm) Processor and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple iPad Pro 12 9 2021 WiFi plus Cellular 512GB from HT Tech. Buy Apple iPad Pro 12 9 2021 WiFi plus Cellular 512GB now with free delivery.
8
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
AppleIPadPro12.92021WiFi+Cellular512GB_Capacity_10758mAh
AppleIPadPro12.92021WiFi+Cellular512GB_Ram_8GB
AppleIPadPro12.92021WiFi+Cellular512GB_ScreenSize_12.9inches(32.77cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P35989/heroimage/144114-v3-apple-ipad-pro-12.9-2021-wifi-cellular-512gb-tablet-large-1.jpg_AppleIPadPro12.92021WiFi+Cellular512GB_3
Key Specs
₹157,900
12.9 inches (32.77 cm)
Octa core (3.2 GHz, Quad core, Firestorm + Quad core, Icestorm)
iPadOS v14
8 GB
685 grams
12 MP
See full specifications
Apple iPad Pro 12 9 2021 WiFi plus Cellular 512GB Price in India

The starting price for the Apple iPad Pro 12 9 2021 WiFi plus Cellular 512GB in India is Rs. 157,900.  At Amazon, the Apple iPad Pro 12 9 2021 WiFi plus Cellular 512GB can be purchased for Rs. 138,599.  This is the Apple iPad Pro 12 9 2021 WiFi plus Cellular 512GB base model with 8 GB RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: 16M. ...Read More

3% off

Apple iPad Pro 12.9″

Apple iPad Pro 12.9″ (6th Generation): with M2 chip, Liquid Retina XDR Display, 512GB, Wi-Fi 6E, 12MP front/12MP and 10MP Back Cameras, Face ID, All-Day Battery Life – Space Grey
₹142,900 ₹138,599
Out of Stock

Apple iPad Pro 12.9″

Apple iPad Pro 12.9″ (6th Generation): with M2 chip, Liquid Retina XDR Display, 512GB, Wi-Fi 6E + 5G Cellular, 12MP front/12MP and 10MP Back Cameras, Face ID, All-Day Battery Life – Space Grey
₹157,900
Apple Ipad Pro 12 9 2021 Wifi Plus Cellular 512gb Full Specifications

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast, 20W

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Capacity

    10758 mAh

  • Shooting Modes

    High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode

  • Resolution

    12 MP Front Camera

  • Autofocus

    Yes, Phase Detection autofocus

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Camera Features

    5 x Digital Zoom 2 x Optical Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Video Recording Features

    Audio Zoom

  • Image Resolution

    4000 x 3000 Pixels

  • Flash

    Yes, Retina Flash

  • Width

    214.9 mm

  • Height

    280.6 mm

  • Colours

    Silver, Space Gray

  • Weight

    685 grams

  • Build Material

    Back: Aluminium

  • Thickness

    6.4 mm

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen Resolution

    2048 x 2732 pixels

  • Display Colour

    16M

  • Pixel Density

    265 ppi

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    85.46 %

  • Screen Protection

    Yes

  • Screen Size

    12.9 inches (32.77 cm)

  • Operating System

    iPadOS v14

  • Launch Date

    May 20, 2021 (Official)

  • Brand

    Apple

  • Model

    iPad Pro 12.9 2021 WiFi + Cellular 512GB

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM, GSM

  • Network

    5G: Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Music

    Yes, Music Formats: AAC, AAX, AAX+, AC3, M4A (Apple lossless), MP3

  • Fm Radio

    No

  • Video player

    Yes, Video Formats: H.264, M4V, MP4, MPEG4

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus

  • Video Player

    Yes, Video Formats: H.264, M4V, MP4, MPEG4

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • NFC

    No

  • Network Support

    5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.0

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ax), MIMO

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N25 / N28 / N66 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N71 / N77 / N78 / N79 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 14) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1500(band 21) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 700(band 29) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • RAM

    8 GB

  • Graphics

    Apple GPU (Eight-core graphics)

  • Chipset

    Apple M1

  • Processor

    Octa core (3.2 GHz, Quad core, Firestorm + Quad core, Icestorm)

  • Other Facilities

    World clock, Calendar, Alarm, Document viewer

  • Browser

    Yes, HTML5

  • Email

    Yes

  • Instant Messaging

    Yes

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyroscope

  • Games

    Yes

  • Phone Book

    Yes, Practically Unlimited

  • Internal Memory

    512 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    No
Latest Tablets

