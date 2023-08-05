Apple Iphone 11 128gb Price in India (05 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Apple iPhone 11 128GB Apple iPhone 11 128GB is a iOS v13.0 phone, available price is Rs 69,900 in India with 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Hexa Core (2.65 GHz, Dual core, Lightning + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Thunder) Processor , 3110 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple iPhone 11 128GB from HT Tech. Buy Apple iPhone 11 128GB now with free delivery.