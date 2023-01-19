Apple Iphone 7 Plus Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Apple iPhone 7 Plus Apple iPhone 7 Plus is a iOS v10 phone, available price is Rs 72,000 in India with 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Quad core (2.34 GHz, Dual core, Hurricane + 1.1 GHz, Dual core, Zephyr) Processor, 2900 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple iPhone 7 Plus from HT Tech. Buy Apple iPhone 7 Plus now with free delivery.