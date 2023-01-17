 Apple Iphone Xs Max 512gb Price in India (17, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Home Phone Finder Apple Mobile Apple iPhone XS Max 512GB

    Apple iPhone XS Max 512GB

    Apple iPhone XS Max 512GB is a iOS v12.0 phone, available price is Rs 144,900 in India with 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Hexa Core (2.49 GHz, Dual core, Vortex + 1.52 GHz, Quad core, Tempest) Processor, 3174 mAh Battery and 512 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple iPhone XS Max 512GB from HT Tech. Buy Apple iPhone XS Max 512GB now with free delivery.
    7
    Score
    Last updated: 17 January 2023
    Apple iPhone XS Max 512GB Price in India

    Apple iPhone XS Max 512GB price in India starts at Rs.144,900. The lowest price of Apple iPhone XS Max 512GB is Rs.162,999 on amazon.in.

    Apple Iphone Xs Max 512gb Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • Yes, Fast: 50 % in 30 minutes
    • 3174 mAh
    • No
    • Yes
    • No
    Camera
    • Optical Image stabilization
    • BSI Sensor
    • Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
    • 7 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera(32 mm focal length)
    • F2.2
    • F1.8
    • Yes, Retina Flash
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Single
    • Yes
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • Continuos Shooting Burst mode
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    Design
    • 208 grams
    • 157.5 mm
    • 77.4 mm
    • Back: Gorilla Glass
    • 7.7 mm
    • Dust proof
    • Gold, Silver, Space Grey
    • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 2 meter), IP68
    Display
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • 1242 x 2688 pixels
    • 456 ppi
    • OLED
    • 84.89 %
    • Yes
    • 625 nits
    • Yes, 3D Touch Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Yes with notch
    • 19.5:9
    • Yes
    General
    • Apple
    • iOS v12.0
    • September 28, 2018 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • iPhone XS Max 512GB
    • No
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • No
    • Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus
    • Yes
    • Lightning
    • No
    Network & Connectivity
    • USB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 14) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 700(band 29) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: eSIM
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 14) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 700(band 29) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • USB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    Performance
    • Hexa Core (2.49 GHz, Dual core, Vortex + 1.52 GHz, Quad core, Tempest)
    • 29.0 s
    • 64 bit
    • Apple GPU (four-core graphics)
    • M12
    • LPDDR4X
    • 7 nm
    • LPDDR4X
    • Apple A12 Bionic
    • 4 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 12 MP + 12 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • iTunes Store, FaceTime, Find My iPhone, Find My Friends
    Storage
    • NVMe
    • 512 GB
    • No
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Apple Iphone Xs Max 512gb