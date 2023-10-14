 Apple Iphone 15 Pro Max 1tb Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 1TB

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 1TB is a iOS v17 phone, available price is Rs 199,900 in India with 48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Apple A17 Pro Processor , 4422 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 1TB from HT Tech. Buy Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 1TB now with free delivery.
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos News
Key Specs
₹199,900
1 TB
6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
Apple A17 Pro
48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP
12 MP
4422 mAh
iOS v17
8 GB
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 1TB Price in India

The starting price for the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 1TB in India is Rs. 199,900.  This is the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max ...Read More

The starting price for the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 1TB in India is Rs. 199,900.  This is the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 1TB base model with 8 GB RAM and 1 TB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium and Natural Titanium.

Apple IPhone 15 Pro Max 1TB

(8 GB RAM,1 TB Storage) - Black Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium, Natural Titanium
amazon
Out of Stock

Apple Iphone 15 Pro Max 1tb Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP
  • 4422 mAh
  • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
  • 12 MP
  • Apple A17 Pro
Battery
  • Li-ion
  • Yes
  • Yes, Fast, 20W: 50 % in 30 minutes
  • No
  • Yes
  • 4422 mAh
Camera
  • 3840x2160 @ 24 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Yes
  • Single
  • Sensor-shift Image Stabilization
  • Yes, Retina Flash
  • Digital Zoom Apple ProRAW Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode Macro Mode
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 12 MP f/1.9, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(23 mm focal length, 3.6" sensor size)
  • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
  • Slo-motion Video HDR Night Time-Lapse Macro Video Action Mode ProRes Video Audio Zoom Stereo recording
  • Yes
Design
  • 221 grams
  • Dust proof
  • 159.9 mm
  • Back: Gorilla Glass
  • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 6 meter), IP68
  • 8.2 mm
  • 76.7 mm
  • Black Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium, Natural Titanium
Display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 89.65 %
  • Yes
  • 2000 nits
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 460 ppi
  • 120 Hz
  • OLED
  • Yes
  • 19.5:9
  • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
General
  • iOS v17
  • September 13, 2023 (Official)
  • Apple
Multimedia
  • No
  • USB Type-C
  • Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus
  • Yes
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: eSIM
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/e/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz 6GHz, MIMO
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N12 / N20 / N25 / N26 / N28 / N30 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N48 / N53 / N66 / N70 / N77 / N78 / N79 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, v5.3
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N12 / N20 / N25 / N26 / N28 / N30 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N48 / N53 / N66 / N70 / N77 / N78 / N79 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
Performance
  • Apple GPU (six-core graphics)
  • 64 bit
  • 8 GB
  • LPDDR5
  • Apple A17 Pro
  • Hexa Core (3.78 GHz, Dual core + 2.11 GHz, Quad core)
  • 3 nm
Sensors
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • No
Storage
  • NVMe
  • 1 TB
  • No
