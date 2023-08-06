Apple Iphone 16 Ultra Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Apple iPhone 16 Ultra Apple iPhone 16 Ultra is a iOS v16 phone, speculated price is Rs 159,990 in India with 13 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP Rear Camera, Hexa Core (3.46 GHz, Dual core, Everest + 2.02 GHz, Quad core, Sawtooth) Processor and 6 GB RAM.

Key Specs Price ₹159,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 128 GB Display 6.9 inches (17.53 cm) Processor Hexa Core (3.46 GHz, Dual core, Everest + 2.02 GHz, Quad core, Sawtooth) Rear Camera 13 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP Front Camera 13 MP Operating System iOS v16 RAM 6 GB

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Apple Iphone 16 Ultra Full Specifications Key Specs Display 6.9 inches (17.53 cm)

Rear Camera 13 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP

Front Camera 13 MP Battery Wireless Charging Yes

User Replaceable No

USB Type-C No

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Type Li-ion Camera Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Autofocus Yes

Camera Setup Single

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Image Resolution 4128 x 3096 Pixels

Resolution 13 MP, Primary Camera

Flash Yes, LED Flash Design Ruggedness Dust proof

Waterproof Yes, Water resistant, IP68 Display Aspect Ratio 19.5:9

Display Type OLED

Pixel Density 446 ppi

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Screen Size 6.9 inches (17.53 cm)

Screen Resolution 1290 x 2796 pixels

Bezelless Display Yes General Launch Date February 14, 2024 (Unofficial)

Network 5G: Not Supported in India,

4G: Available Supported in India,

3G: Available, 2G: Available

Brand Apple

Model iPhone 16 Ultra

Fingerprint Sensor No

Operating System iOS v16 Multimedia Fm Radio No

Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack Lightning Network & Connectivity USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Bluetooth Yes, v5.3

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: eSIM

NFC Yes

VoLTE Yes

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

WiFi Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz

Wifi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available Performance Architecture 64 bit

Chipset Apple A16 Bionic

Processor Hexa Core (3.46 GHz, Dual core, Everest + 2.02 GHz, Quad core, Sawtooth)

Processor Fabrication 4 nm

RAM 6 GB

Graphics Apple GPU (Five-core graphics) Smart TV Features Camera 13MP + 13MP + 13 MP Special Features Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope Storage Internal Memory 128 GB

Expandable Memory No

