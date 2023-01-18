Apple Iphone 6 16gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Apple iPhone 6 16GB Apple iPhone 6 16GB is a iOS v8 phone, available price is Rs 64,999 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Dual core, 1.4 GHz, Cyclone Processor, 1810 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple iPhone 6 16GB from HT Tech. Buy Apple iPhone 6 16GB now with free delivery.