 Apple Iphone 8 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Apple Mobile Apple iPhone 8

    Apple iPhone 8

    Apple iPhone 8 is a iOS v11 phone, available price is Rs 61,990 in India with 12 MP Rear Camera, Hexa Core (2.39 GHz, Dual core, Monsoon + 1.42 GHz, Quad core, Mistral) Processor, 1821 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple iPhone 8 from HT Tech. Buy Apple iPhone 8 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P29780/heroimage/109469-v1-apple-iphone-8-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P29780/images/Design/109469-v1-apple-iphone-8-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P29780/images/Design/109469-v1-apple-iphone-8-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P29780/images/Design/109469-v1-apple-iphone-8-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P29780/images/Design/109469-v1-apple-iphone-8-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹61,990
    64 GB
    4.7 inches (11.94 cm)
    Hexa Core (2.39 GHz, Dual core, Monsoon + 1.42 GHz, Quad core, Mistral)
    12 MP
    7 MP
    1821 mAh
    iOS v11
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹61,990
    64 GB
    4.7 inches (11.94 cm)
    12 MP
    1821 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 58,900 M.R.P. ₹64,900
    Buy Now

    Apple IPhone 8 Price in India

    Apple IPhone 8 price in India starts at Rs.61,990. The lowest price of Apple IPhone 8 is Rs.49,900 on amazon.in.

    Apple IPhone 8 price in India starts at Rs.61,990. The lowest price of Apple IPhone 8 is Rs.49,900 on amazon.in.

    Apple Iphone 8 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 12 MP
    • 4.7 inches (11.94 cm)
    • 7 MP
    • 1821 mAh
    Battery
    • No
    • No
    • 1821 mAh
    • Up to 14 Hours(3G)
    • Yes
    • Up to 14 Hours(3G)
    • Yes, Fast: 50 % in 30 minutes
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • Optical Image stabilization
    • 4608 x 2592 Pixels
    • 5 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Simultaneous HD video and image recording Touch to focus
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
    • Single
    • F1.8
    • Yes, Retina Flash
    • F2.2
    • BSI Sensor
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes
    • 7 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
    Design
    • 148 grams
    • 67.3 mm
    • 138.4 mm
    • Gold, Red, Silver, Space Grey
    • Yes, Water resistant, IP67
    • 7.3 mm
    • Case: AluminiumBack: Gorilla Glass
    • Dust proof
    Display
    • 4.7 inches (11.94 cm)
    • Yes
    • 750 x 1334 pixels
    • Yes, 3D Touch Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • IPS LCD
    • 65.23 %
    • 326 ppi
    • 625 nits
    • 16:9
    General
    • Yes
    • September 29, 2017 (Official)
    • iPhone 8
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Apple
    • iOS v11
    Multimedia
    • Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus
    • Lightning
    • No
    • No
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • USB 2.0, Proprietary
    • Yes
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • SIM1: Nano
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Single SIM, GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 700(band 29) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1700 / 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • USB 2.0, Proprietary
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • Head: 1.19 W/kg, Body: 1.17 W/kg
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    Performance
    • Apple GPU (three-core graphics)
    • M11
    • 2 GB
    • Hexa Core (2.39 GHz, Dual core, Monsoon + 1.42 GHz, Quad core, Mistral)
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR4X
    • Apple A11 Bionic
    • LPDDR4X
    • 10 nm
    Smart TV Features
    • 12 MP
    Special Features
    • Front
    • FaceTime, iTunes Store, iBooks, Podcasts, Find My iPhone, Find My Friends.
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • No
    • 64 GB
    • Up to 55 GB
    • NVMe
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Apple Iphone 8