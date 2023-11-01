Apple Iphone Se 5 Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Apple iPhone SE 5 Apple iPhone SE 5 is a iOS v16 phone, speculated price is Rs 52,990 in India with 12 MP Rear Camera, Apple A16 Bionic Processor and 4 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹52,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 64 GB Display 6.2 inches (15.75 cm) Processor Apple A16 Bionic Rear Camera 12 MP Front Camera 12 MP Operating System iOS v16 RAM 4 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Apple iPhone SE 5 Price in India The starting price for the Apple iPhone SE 5 in India is Rs. 52,990. This is the Apple iPhone SE 5 base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the Apple iPhone SE 5 in India is Rs. 52,990. This is the Apple iPhone SE 5 base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. Apple IPhone SE 5 (4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage)

Apple Iphone Se 5 Full Specifications Key Specs Display 6.2 inches (15.75 cm)

Processor Apple A16 Bionic

Front Camera 12 MP

Rear Camera 12 MP Battery USB Type-C No

Type Li-ion

Removable No

Quick Charging Yes, Fast, 18W Camera Camera Setup Single

Image Resolution 4000 x 3000 Pixels

Autofocus Yes

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Settings Exposure compensation

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Resolution 12 MP, Primary Camera Display Bezelless Display Yes

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Screen Size 6.2 inches (15.75 cm)

Pixel Density 282 ppi

Display Type IPS LCD General Brand Apple

Operating System iOS v16

Launch Date September 30, 2023 (Unofficial) Multimedia Audio Jack Lightning

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: eSIM

VoLTE Yes

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Bluetooth Yes, v5.3

Sim Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

GPS Yes with A-GPS

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

Wi-fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot Performance Fabrication 4 nm

Chipset Apple A16 Bionic

Architecture 64 bit

Graphics Apple GPU (Five-core graphics)

RAM 4 GB

CPU Hexa Core (3.46 GHz, Dual core, Everest + 2.02 GHz, Quad core, Sawtooth) Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Position Front Storage Expandable Memory No

Internal Memory 64 GB

Not sure which

mobile to buy?