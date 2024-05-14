 ChatGPT is coming to iPhones. Confirmed! Apple and OpenAI may be soon signing a deal before iOS 18 launch | Tech News
Apple and OpenAI have come to terms with integrating ChatGPT into the iOS 18 update. Know how IT will benefit iPhones and other Apple devices.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: May 14 2024, 09:36 IST
WWDC 2024 expected announcements: Apple could unveil iOS 18, AI upgrades and more
iOS 18 to be supported by ChatGPT as Apple and OpenAI finalise the deal. (Unsplash)

Apple is planning to bring artificial intelligence (AI) to iOS 18 and the upcoming iPhone 16 series. Since the beginning of 2024, Apple has been in talks with OpenAI, Google, and China-based AI startup company Baidu. However, now a report claims that Apple has finalised its deals with OpenAI to bring ChatGPT to iOS 18. This allows the company to bring advanced AI features to iPhone or other Apple devices. Know what the report says about the deal.

Apple and OpenAI finalise deals to bring AI features

According to the latest Bloomberg report, Apple and OpenAI have finally closed their deal of bringing ChatGPT to the upcoming iOS 18 update. Reportedly, the companies have been in talks since February and now they are “finalising terms for a pact to use ChatGPT features in Apple's iOS 18.” This allows the iPhone or iOS 18 to support several advanced AI features. While Apple finalises terms with OpenAI, it is also aiming to bring Google's Gemini chatbot. However, there are no further updates if they have come to terms or not.

Over these past few months, Apple has been working to upscale its AI efforts by developing new features and services for its range of products. Now, in just a month, the company will finally unveil its plans for AI, iOS 18 and its AI features at the WWDC 2024 event which is scheduled for June 10. As of now, it is unsure how ChatGPT will be integrated into iPhones, therefore, we will have to wait and see how the AI features will impact the overall iPhone performance and user experience.

iOS 18 AI features

Apart from the ChatGPT integration, several iPhone apps such as Siri, Photos, Apple Music, Note and others are expected to get an AI overhaul with upcoming iOS 18 updates. As of now, it was rumoured that the Notes app will have the ability to summarise, spell check and grammar. Additionally, all the AI features are expected to be powered by an on-device large language model (LLM). More about the iOS 18 AI features will be revealed at the WWDC event.

First Published Date: 14 May, 09:36 IST
