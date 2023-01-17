 Apple Macbook Air M1 Mgn93hn A Ultrabook Price in India(17 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। apple Laptop

    Apple MacBook Air M1 MGN93HN A Ultrabook

    Apple MacBook Air M1 MGN93HN A Ultrabook

    Apple MacBook Air M1 MGN93HN A Ultrabook is a macOS Big Sur laptop, available price is Rs 85,900 in India with Apple M1 Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple MacBook Air M1 MGN93HN A Ultrabook from HT Tech. Buy Apple MacBook Air M1 MGN93HN A Ultrabook now with free delivery.
    6
    Score
    Last updated: 17 January 2023
    Apple MacBook Air M1 MGN93HN A Ultrabook Price in India

    Apple MacBook Air M1 MGN93HN A Ultrabook price in India starts at Rs.85,900. The lowest price of Apple MacBook Air M1 MGN93HN A Ultrabook is Rs.86,990 on amazon.in which is available in Silver colour.

    Apple Macbook Air M1 Mgn93hn A Ultrabook Full Specifications

    Battery
    • 15 Hrs
    • 30 W AC Adapter W
    • Li-Po
    Design
    • Apple M1
    Display Details
    • 227 ppi
    • 2560 x 1600 Pixels
    • 13.3 Inches (33.78 cm)
    • No
    • LED
    • Quad LED Backlit IPS Display (227 PPI, 400 nits Brightness, Wide Colour (P3), True Tone Technology)
    General Information
    • Apple
    • 1.29 Kg
    • Silver
    • macOS Big Sur
    • 304.1 x 212.4 x 10.9  mm
    • M1 MGN93HN/A
    Memory
    • 1
    • DDR4
    • 8 GB
    • 1x8 Gigabyte
    Multimedia
    • Three-mic Array with Directional Beamforming
    • Wide Stereo Sound, Support for Dolby Atmos Playback
    • No
    • Yes
    • Built-in Speakers
    • Yes
    • 720p HD
    Networking
    • Yes
    • 5.0
    • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
    Others
    • 1 Year
    • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
    Peripherals
    • Yes
    • No
    • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
    • No
    • Magic Keyboard
    Ports
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Storage
    • 256 GB
    Apple Macbook Air M1 Mgn93hn A Ultrabook