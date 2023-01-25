 Asus Chromebook C423na Bv0523 Laptop C423na Bv0523 Price in India(25 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

    Trending News

    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    Microsoft
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    ChatGPT alternatives
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Instagram
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    ChatGPT fear forcing Google into AI? May launch 20 products in 2023
    Google AI

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Laptop Finder Asus Laptop Asus Chromebook C423NA BV0523 Laptop

    Asus Chromebook C423NA BV0523 Laptop

    Asus Chromebook C423NA BV0523 Laptop is a Google Chrome laptop, available price is Rs 18,890 in India with Intel Celeron Dual Core N3350 Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus Chromebook C423NA BV0523 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus Chromebook C423NA BV0523 Laptop now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Smart features (Touchscreen, Fingerprint, Touchbar, etc)
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 25 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P146306/heroimage/asus-c423na-bv0523-146306-v1-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P146306/images/Design/asus-c423na-bv0523-146306-v1-large-2.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹18,890
    14 Inches (35.56 cm)
    Intel Celeron Dual Core N3350
    64 GB
    4 GB LPDDR4X RAM
    Google Chrome
    1366 x 768 Pixels
    1.20 Kg
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹18,890
    14 Inches (35.56 cm)
    Intel Celeron Dual Core N3350
    64 GB
    4 GB LPDDR4X RAM
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 21,990 M.R.P. ₹24,990
    Buy Now

    Asus Laptops Prices in India

    Asus laptops price in India starts from Rs.13,890. HT Tech has 1,648 Asus Laptops with price in India, specifications and features.

    Asus laptops price in India starts from Rs.13,890. HT Tech has 1,648 Asus Laptops with price in India, specifications and features.

    Asus Chromebook C423na Bv0523 Laptop Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 14" (35.56 cm) display, 1366 x 768 px
    Battery
    • Li-Ion
    • Li-Ion
    • 45 W AC Adapter W
    • 2 Cell
    Display Details
    • 112 ppi
    • 14 Inches (35.56 cm)
    • 1366 x 768 Pixels
    • LED
    • No
    • HD LED Backlit LCD Anti-glare Display (16:9, NTSC: 45% Color Gamut, 200nits Brightness, 78% Screen-to-body Ratio)
    General Information
    • 322 x 228 x 16.1  mm
    • C423NA-BV0523
    • 1.20 Kg
    • Silver
    • Asus
    • Google Chrome
    Memory
    • 1
    • 1x4 Gigabyte
    • LPDDR4X
    • LPDDR4X
    • 4 GB
    Multimedia
    • 720p HD
    • Built-in Speakers
    • Yes
    • No
    • Yes
    • Built-in Microphone
    Networking
    • Yes
    • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
    • 4.2
    Others
    • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
    • 1 Year
    Performance
    • 1.1 Ghz
    • Intel Celeron Dual Core N3350
    • 4 GB LPDDR4X RAM
    • Intel HD 500
    Peripherals
    • No
    • Chiclet Keyboard
    • No
    • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
    Ports
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 1
    Storage
    • 64 GB
    Not sure which
    laptop to buy?

    Laptops By Brand

    Laptops By Brand

    TRENDING LAPTOPS

    LATEST LAPTOPS

    UPCOMING LAPTOPS

    Top Laptops

    Latest Laptops

    Popular Laptops

    Upcoming Laptops
    Asus Chromebook C423na Bv0523 Laptop