Asus Rog Strix G15 G513rc Hn062w Laptop Price in India(04 July, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

Asus ROG Strix G15 G513RC HN062W Laptop Asus ROG Strix G15 G513RC HN062W Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 97,990 in India with AMD Ryzen 7-6800H Processor , 12 Hrs Battery and 16 GB DDR4 RAM RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus ROG Strix G15 G513RC HN062W Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus ROG Strix G15 G513RC HN062W Laptop now with free delivery.