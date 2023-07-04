 Asus Rog Strix G15 G513rc Hn085ws Laptop Price in India(04 July, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop
Asus ROG Strix G15 G513RC HN085WS Laptop

Asus ROG Strix G15 G513RC HN085WS Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 114,990 in India with AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 - 6800H Processor and 16 GB DDR5 RAM RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus ROG Strix G15 G513RC HN085WS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus ROG Strix G15 G513RC HN085WS Laptop now with free delivery.
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Key Specs
₹114,990
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 - 6800H
1 TB
16 GB DDR5 RAM
Windows 11 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
2.1 Kg weight
₹ 114,990 M.R.P. ₹152,990
Asus ROG Strix G15 G513RC-HN085WS Laptop Price in India

Asus ROG Strix G15 G513RC-HN085WS Laptop price in India starts at Rs.114,990. The lowest price of Asus ROG Strix G15 G513RC-HN085WS Laptop is Rs.114,990 on amazon.in which is available in Electro Punk colour.

Asus ROG Strix G15 G513RC-HN085WS Laptop price in India starts at Rs.114,990. The lowest price of Asus ROG Strix G15 G513RC-HN085WS Laptop is Rs.114,990 on amazon.in which is available in Electro Punk colour.


Asus Rog Strix G15 G513rc Hn085ws Laptop Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 15.6" (39.62 cm) display, 1920 x 1080 px
Battery
  • 65 W
  • Li-Ion
  • 4 Cell
Display Details
  • Anti-Glare FHD Display Adaptive-Sync Technology
  • No
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
  • 144 Hz
  • 141 ppi
General Information
  • G513RC-HN085WS
  • Electro Punk
  • Windows 11 Home Basic
  • 20.6 Millimeter thickness
  • 2.1 Kg weight
  • 64-bit
  • Asus
  • 354 x 259 x 20.6  mm
Memory
  • 2*8 Gigabyte
  • DDR5
  • 2
  • 16 GB
  • 2 GB
Multimedia
  • AI Noise-Canceling Technology
  • Dolby Atmos
  • Dual Speakers
  • Built-in microphone
  • Yes
Networking
  • Yes
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
  • 5.2
Others
  • 1 Year
  • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
Performance
  • 4 GB
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050
  • 3.3 Ghz
  • 16 GB DDR5 RAM
  • AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 - 6800H
Peripherals
  • Yes
  • Chiclet Keyboard
Ports
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 2
Storage
  • 1 TB
