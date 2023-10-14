Asus Rog Strix G17 G713qe Hx063t Laptop (amd Hexa Core Ryzen 5/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10/4 Gb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

Asus ROG Strix G17 G713QE HX063T Laptop Asus ROG Strix G17 G713QE HX063T Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 103,990 in India with AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 5600H Processor , 7 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus ROG Strix G17 G713QE HX063T Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus ROG Strix G17 G713QE HX063T Laptop now with free delivery.