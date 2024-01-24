 Asus Rog Zephyrus S Gx701gx Xs76 Laptop (core I7 8th Gen/8 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 10/8 Gb) Price in India(15 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop
AsusROGZephyrusSGX701GX-XS76Laptop(CoreI78thGen/8GB/1TBSSD/Windows10/8GB)_Capacity_8GB
AsusROGZephyrusSGX701GX-XS76Laptop(CoreI78thGen/8GB/1TBSSD/Windows10/8GB)_DisplaySize_17.3Inches(43.94cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P133285/heroimage/-133285-v1-large-1.jpg_AsusROGZephyrusSGX701GX-XS76Laptop(CoreI78thGen/8GB/1TBSSD/Windows10/8GB)_2
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P133285/heroimage/-133285-v1-large-1.jpg_AsusROGZephyrusSGX701GX-XS76Laptop(CoreI78thGen/8GB/1TBSSD/Windows10/8GB)_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P133285/heroimage/-133285-v1-large-1.jpg_AsusROGZephyrusSGX701GX-XS76Laptop(CoreI78thGen/8GB/1TBSSD/Windows10/8GB)_4
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P133285/heroimage/-133285-v1-large-1.jpg_AsusROGZephyrusSGX701GX-XS76Laptop(CoreI78thGen/8GB/1TBSSD/Windows10/8GB)_5
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P133285/heroimage/-133285-v1-large-1.jpg_AsusROGZephyrusSGX701GX-XS76Laptop(CoreI78thGen/8GB/1TBSSD/Windows10/8GB)_6
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P133285/heroimage/-133285-v1-large-1.jpg_AsusROGZephyrusSGX701GX-XS76Laptop(CoreI78thGen/8GB/1TBSSD/Windows10/8GB)_7

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701GX XS76 Laptop

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701GX XS76 Laptop is a Windows 10 Professional laptop, available price is Rs 331,589 in India with Intel Core i7-8750H (8th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701GX XS76 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701GX XS76 Laptop now with free delivery.
Black
1 TB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701GX-XS76 Laptop (Core I7 8th Gen/8 GB/1 TB SSD/Windows 10/8 GB) Variants & Price

The price for the Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701GX XS76 Laptop in India is Rs. 331,589.  It comes in the following colors: Black. The status of Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701GX XS76 Laptop is Out of Stock. ...Read More

Key Specs

Display Size

17.3 Inches

Operating System

Windows 10 Professional

SSD Capacity

1 TB

Processor

Intel Core i7-8750H

Asus Rog Zephyrus S Gx701gx Xs76 Laptop (core I7 8th Gen/8 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 10/8 Gb) Latest Update

Asus Rog Zephyrus S Gx701gx Xs76 Laptop Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 5/10
Scoring parameters:
8
Storage
6
Performance
2
Battery
6
Display
4
Smart Feature

  • Power Supply

    76 W AC Adapter W

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Battery Cell

    4 Cell

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1080 Pixels

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Pixel Density

    127 ppi

  • Display Size

    17.3 Inches (43.94 cm)

  • Display Features

    Full HD LED Backlit Anti-Glare IPS Display

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Operating System

    Windows 10 Professional

  • Thickness

    18.7 Millimeter thickness

  • Colour

    Black

  • Operating System Type

    64-bit

  • Weight

    2.7 Kg weight

  • Model

    GX701GX-XS76

  • Brand

    Asus

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    399 x 272 x 18.7 mm

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • Memory Layout

    1x8 Gigabyte

  • Capacity

    8 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    16 GB

  • RAM speed

    2666 Mhz

  • RAM type

    DDR4

  • Microphone Type

    Dual Array Digital Microphone

  • Speakers

    Stereo Speakers

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Video Recording

    720p HD

  • Secondary Cam(rearfacing)

    No

  • Sound Technologies

    Smart AMP Technology

  • Wi-Fi Version

    5

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.0

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

  • Other Networking Options

    Multi-Format SD Media card Reader

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Lockport

    Yes

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

  • Chipset

    Intel HM370 Express

  • Graphics Memory

    8 GB

  • Clockspeed

    2.2 Ghz

  • Graphic Processor

    NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080

  • Processor

    Intel Core i7-8750H (8th Gen)

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    No

  • Keyboard

    Illuminated Chiclet Keyboard Per-Key RGB

  • Pointing Device

    Integrated Touchpad with Scrolling Function

  • Usb Type C

    2

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • SD Card Reader

    Yes

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • SSD Capacity

    1 TB

Last updated date: 02 July 2024
Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701GX XS76 Laptop

Last updated date: 02 July 2024
Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701GX XS76 Laptop

