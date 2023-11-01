Asus Tuf Fx706hcb Hx191t Laptop (core I7 11th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10/4 Gb) Price in India(01 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

Asus TUF FX706HCB HX191T Laptop Asus TUF FX706HCB HX191T Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 94,990 in India with Intel Core i7-11800H (11th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus TUF FX706HCB HX191T Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus TUF FX706HCB HX191T Laptop now with free delivery.