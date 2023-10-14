Asus Tuf Gaming A17 Fa706ih H7031t Laptop (amd Hexa Core Ryzen 5/8 Gb/1 Tb/windows 10/4 Gb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

Asus TUF Gaming A17 FA706IH H7031T Laptop Asus TUF Gaming A17 FA706IH H7031T Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 63,840 in India with AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 4600H Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus TUF Gaming A17 FA706IH H7031T Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus TUF Gaming A17 FA706IH H7031T Laptop now with free delivery.