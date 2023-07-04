Asus Tuf Gaming F15 Fx507zm Hf068ws Laptop Price in India(04 July, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

Asus TUF Gaming F15 FX507ZM HF068WS Laptop Asus TUF Gaming F15 FX507ZM HF068WS Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 152,500 in India with Intel Core i7-12700H (12th Gen) Processor , 10 Hrs Battery and 16 GB DDR4 RAM RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus TUF Gaming F15 FX507ZM HF068WS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus TUF Gaming F15 FX507ZM HF068WS Laptop now with free delivery.