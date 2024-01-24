 Asus Vivobook 14 X415ea Ek326ws Laptop Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop
Asus VivoBook 14 X415EA EK326WS Laptop

Asus VivoBook 14 X415EA EK326WS Laptop is a laptop, available price is Rs 34,990 in India with Intel Core i3 (11th Gen) 3.0 Ghz, Dual-Core Processor and 8 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus VivoBook 14 X415EA EK326WS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus VivoBook 14 X415EA EK326WS Laptop now with free delivery.
Asus VivoBook 14 X415EA-EK326WS Laptop Variants & Price

The price for the Asus VivoBook 14 X415EA EK326WS Laptop in India is Rs. 34,990.  This is the Asus VivoBook 14 X415EA EK326WS Laptop base model with 8 GB DDR4 , 512 GB SSD RAM. The status of Asus VivoBook 14 X415EA EK326WS Laptop is Out of Stock. ...Read More

Key Specs

Processor

Intel Core i3

RAM

8 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD

Asus Vivobook 14 X415ea Ek326ws Laptop Latest Update

Asus Vivobook 14 X415ea Ek326ws Laptop Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 2/10
Scoring parameters:
2
Storage
2
Performance
2
Battery
2
Display
0
Smart Feature

  • Display

    14" (35.56 cm), 1920 x 1080 px Display

  • RAM

    8 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD

  • Processor

    Intel Core i3 (11th Gen) 3.0 Ghz, Dual-Core

Last updated date: 02 July 2024
Last updated date: 02 July 2024
