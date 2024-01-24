Asus Vivobook 14 X415ja Ek085ts Laptop (core I5 10th Gen/8 Gb/1 Tb/windows 10) Price in India(21 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

Asus VivoBook 14 X415JA EK085TS Laptop Asus VivoBook 14 X415JA EK085TS Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 46,990 in India with Intel Core i5-1035G1 (10th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus VivoBook 14 X415JA EK085TS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus VivoBook 14 X415JA EK085TS Laptop now with free delivery.