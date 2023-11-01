Asus Vivobook 15 X509ja Bq845t Laptop (core I3 10th Gen/4 Gb/1 Tb 256 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(01 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

Asus VivoBook 15 X509JA BQ845T Laptop Asus VivoBook 15 X509JA BQ845T Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 36,990 in India with Intel Core i3-1005G1 (10th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus VivoBook 15 X509JA BQ845T Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus VivoBook 15 X509JA BQ845T Laptop now with free delivery.