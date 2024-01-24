 Asus Vivobook Pro 14x Oled M7400qc Km053ts Laptop (amd Octa Core Ryzen 9/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 10/4) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop
Asus VivoBook Pro 14X OLED M7400QC KM053TS Laptop

Asus VivoBook Pro 14X OLED M7400QC KM053TS Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 86,990 in India with AMD Octa Core Ryzen 9-5900HX Processor , 8 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus VivoBook Pro 14X OLED M7400QC KM053TS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus VivoBook Pro 14X OLED M7400QC KM053TS Laptop now with free delivery.
Black
1 TB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Asus VivoBook Pro 14X OLED M7400QC-KM053TS Laptop (AMD Octa Core Ryzen 9/16 GB/1 TB SSD/Windows 10/4) Variants & Price

The price for the Asus VivoBook Pro 14X OLED M7400QC KM053TS Laptop in India is Rs. 86,990.  It comes in the following colors: Black. The status of Asus VivoBook Pro 14X OLED M7400QC KM053TS Laptop is Out of Stock. ...Read More

Key Specs

Display Size

14 Inches

Operating System

Windows 10 Home Basic

SSD Capacity

1 TB

Processor

AMD Octa Core Ryzen 9-5900HX

Asus Vivobook Pro 14x Oled M7400qc Km053ts Laptop (amd Octa Core Ryzen 9/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 10/4) Latest Update

Asus Vivobook Pro 14x Oled M7400qc Km053ts Laptop Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 6/10
Scoring parameters:
8
Storage
8
Performance
8
Battery
2
Display
6
Smart Feature

  • Battery life

    8 Hrs

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Power Supply

    63 W

  • Battery Cell

    3 Cell

  • Display Type

    OLED

  • Display Size

    14 Inches (35.56 cm)

  • Refresh Rate

    90 Hz

  • Display Features

    OLED 2.8K (2880 x 1800) 16:10 aspect ratio 90Hz refresh rate 0.2ms response time 600nits peak brightness 100% DCI-P3 color gamut PANTONEValidated VESA CERTIFIED Display HDR True Black 600

  • Display Resolution

    2880 x 1800 Pixels

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Pixel Density

    243 ppi

  • Operating System Type

    64-bit

  • Weight

    1.45 Kg weight (Light-weight)

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    317.4 x 228.5 x 17.9 mm

  • Brand

    Asus

  • Model

    M7400QC-KM053TS

  • Thickness

    17.9 Millimeter thickness

  • Colour

    Black

  • Operating System

    Windows 10 Home Basic

  • Capacity

    16 GB

  • RAM speed

    3200 Mhz

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • RAM type

    DDR4

  • Video Recording

    720

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Sound Technologies

    harman/kardon (Mainstream)

  • Microphone Type

    Built-in array microphone

  • Speakers

    Built-in Speaker

  • Wi-Fi Version

    6

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 b/g/n/ax

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.0

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Graphic Processor

    NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050

  • Clockspeed

    4.7 Ghz

  • Graphics Memory

    4

  • Processor

    AMD Octa Core Ryzen 9-5900HX

  • Keyboard

    Chiclet Keyboard

  • Pointing Device

    Touchpad

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Yes

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    Yes

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • Usb Type C

    1

  • USB 2.0 slots

    2

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • SSD Capacity

    1 TB

Asus VivoBook Pro 14X OLED M7400QC KM053TS Laptop

Last updated date: 02 July 2024
Home  /  Laptops in India   /   Asus Laptop   /   Asus VivoBook Pro 14X OLED M7400QC KM053TS Laptop

