Asus Vivobook X415ea Ek502ts Laptop (core I5 11th Gen/8 Gb/256 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

 Asus Vivobook X415ea Ek502ts Laptop (core I5 11th Gen/8 Gb/256 Gb Ssd/windows 10)
Asus Vivobook X415EA EK502TS Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 53,500 in India with Intel Core i5-1135G7 (11th Gen) Processor , 5 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus Vivobook X415EA EK502TS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus Vivobook X415EA EK502TS Laptop now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 24 January 2024
AsusVivobookX415EA-EK502TSLaptop(CoreI511thGen/8GB/256GBSSD/Windows10)_BatteryLife_5Hrs
1/1 AsusVivobookX415EA-EK502TSLaptop(CoreI511thGen/8GB/256GBSSD/Windows10)_BatteryLife_5Hrs
Key Specs
₹53,500
14 Inches (35.56 cm)
Intel Core i5-1135G7 (11th Gen)
256 GB
Windows 10 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
1.55 Kg weight
5 Hrs
Asus Vivobook X415EA EK502TS Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Asus Vivobook X415EA EK502TS Laptop in India is Rs. 53,500.  At Amazon, the Asus Vivobook X415EA EK502TS Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 48,990.  It comes in the following colors: Black.

Asus Vivobook X415ea Ek502ts Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 5 Hrs
  • Li-Ion
  • 45 W AC Adapter W
  • 2 Cell
Display Details
  • LED
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • No
  • 14 Inches (35.56 cm)
  • Full HD IPS LED Backlit Anti-glare Display
  • 157 ppi
General Information
  • Windows 10 Home Basic
  • 1.55 Kg weight
  • X415EA-EK502TS
  • 64-bit
  • Asus
  • 360 x 235 x 19 mm
  • 19 Millimeter thickness
  • Black
Memory
  • 8 GB
  • 1
  • 1x8 Gigabyte
  • DDR4
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • No
  • Built-in Speakers
  • 720p HD
  • SonicMaster, Cortana Support
  • Yes
  • Built-in Microphone
Networking
  • Multi-Format SD media card reader
  • Yes
  • 5
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
  • 4.1
Others
  • 1 Year
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
Performance
  • Intel UHD
  • Intel Core i5-1135G7 (11th Gen)
Peripherals
  • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
  • No
  • Chiclet Keyboard with Numeric Keypad
Ports
  • 1
  • Yes
  • 1
  • Yes
  • Yes
Storage
  • 256 GB
