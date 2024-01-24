Asus Vivobook X509fa Br301t Laptop (core I3 10th Gen/4 Gb/1 Tb/windows 10) Price in India(21 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

ASUS Vivobook 15 Intel Celeron N4020 15 6 39 62 cms HD Thin and Light Laptop
ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Celeron N4020, 15.6" (39.62 cms) HD, Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Integrated Graphics/Windows 11/Office 2021/Silver/1.8 kg), X515MA-BR022WS
The starting price for the Asus Vivobook X509FA BR301T Laptop in India is Rs. 28,950. At Amazon, the Asus Vivobook X509FA BR301T Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 27,300. It comes in the following colors: Silver.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.