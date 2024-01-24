 Asus Vivobook X541ua Go1345d Laptop (core I3 6th Gen/4 Gb/1 Tb/dos) Price in India(21 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop
Asus Vivobook X541UA GO1345D Laptop

Asus Vivobook X541UA GO1345D Laptop is a DOS laptop, available price is Rs 28,000 in India with Intel Core i3-6006U (6th Gen) Processor , 6 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus Vivobook X541UA GO1345D Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus Vivobook X541UA GO1345D Laptop now with free delivery.
Key Specs
₹28,000
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
Intel Core i3-6006U (6th Gen)
DOS
1366 x 768 Pixels
1.98 Kg weight
6 Hrs
See full specifications
₹27,300 44% OFF
Buy Now

Asus Vivobook X541UA GO1345D Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Asus Vivobook X541UA GO1345D Laptop in India is Rs. 28,000.  At Amazon, the Asus Vivobook X541UA GO1345D Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 27,300.  It comes in the following colors: Black.

Asus Vivobook X541ua Go1345d Laptop Full Specifications

Battery

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Power Supply

    45 W AC Adapter W

  • Battery life

    6 Hrs

  • Battery Cell

    3 Cell

Display Details

  • Display Resolution

    1366 x 768 Pixels

  • Display Size

    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    100 ppi

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Display Features

    HD LED Backlit Display

General Information

  • Model

    X541UA-GO1345D

  • Thickness

    27.6 Millimeter thickness

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    381 x 252 x 27.6 mm

  • Weight

    1.98 Kg weight

  • Brand

    Asus

  • Colour

    Black

  • Operating System Type

    64-bit

  • Operating System

    DOS

Memory

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • Memory Layout

    1 x 4 Gigabyte

  • RAM type

    DDR4

  • Expandable Memory

    12 GB

  • Capacity

    4 GB

  • RAM speed

    2133 Mhz

Multimedia

  • Microphone Type

    Dual Microphones

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Speakers

    Dual Speakers

  • Video Recording

    HD 720p

  • Secondary Cam(rearfacing)

    No

  • Sound Technologies

    ASUS SonicMaster Technology

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

Networking

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 b/g/n

  • Other Networking Options

    Multi-Format SD media card reader

  • Wi-Fi Version

    4

  • Bluetooth Version

    4.0

Others

  • Lockport

    No

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

  • Warranty

    1 Year

Performance

  • Processor

    Intel Core i3-6006U (6th Gen)

  • Clockspeed

    2.0 Ghz

  • Chipset

    Intel HM170 Chipset

  • Graphic Processor

    Intel HD Graphics 520

Peripherals

  • Optical Drive

    DVD R/W Writer

  • Drive Type

    DVD Writer

  • Pointing Device

    Multi Gesture Touchpad

  • Keyboard

    Chicklet keyboard with Numpad

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    No

Ports

  • Ethernet Ports

    1

  • SD Card Reader

    Yes

  • USB 2.0 slots

    1

  • USB 3.0 slots

    1

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • VGA Port

    Yes

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

Storage

  • HDD Speed(RPM)

    5400 RPM

  • Hdd Capacity

    1 TB

  • HDD type

    SATA

  • HDD Capacity

    1 TB

  • Hdd Type

    SATA
