Asus Zenbook 17 Fold Oled Intel Evo Ux9702aa Md023ws Laptop (core I7 12th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED Intel Evo UX9702AA MD023WS Laptop

Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED Intel Evo UX9702AA MD023WS Laptop is a Windows 11 Professional laptop, available price is Rs 329,990 in India with Intel Core i7-1250U (12th Gen) Processor , 9.5 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED Intel Evo UX9702AA MD023WS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED Intel Evo UX9702AA MD023WS Laptop now with free delivery.
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Key Specs
₹329,990
17.3 Inches (43.94 cm)
Intel Core i7-1250U (12th Gen)
1 TB
Windows 11 Professional
2560 x 1920 Pixels
1.7 Kg weight
9.5 Hrs
Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED Intel Evo UX9702AA MD023WS Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED Intel Evo UX9702AA MD023WS Laptop in India is Rs. 329,990.  It comes in the following colors: Black.

The starting price for the Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED Intel Evo UX9702AA MD023WS Laptop in India is Rs. 329,990.  It comes in the following colors: Black.

Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED Intel Evo UX9702AA-MD023WS Laptop (Core I7 12th Gen/16 GB/1 TB SSD/Windows 11)

(1 TB SSD,16 GB RAM LPDDR5,17.3 Inches (43.94 cm) Display Size)
amazon
Out of Stock

Asus Zenbook 17 Fold Oled Intel Evo Ux9702aa Md023ws Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 65 W
  • 9.5 Hrs
  • Li-Ion
  • 4 Cell
Display Details
  • 60 Hz
  • OLED
  • 17.3 Inches (43.94 cm)
  • 2560 x 1920 Pixels
  • Yes
  • 185 ppi
  • FOLED 4:3 Aspect Ratio 0.2ms Response Time 500nits Peak Brightness 100% DCI-P3 Color Gamut 1 000 000:1 VESA CERTIFIED Display HDR True Black 500 1.07 Billion Colors PANTONE Validated Glossy Display 70% Less harmful blue light Touch screen Screen-to-body ratio: 87%
General Information
  • 17 Fold OLED UX9702
  • 64-bit
  • Asus
  • Windows 11 Professional
  • 1.7 Kg weight
  • 378.5 x 287.6 x 11.7 mm
  • Black
  • 11.7 Millimeter thickness (Slim)
Memory
  • 5200 Mhz
  • 16 GB
  • 1*16 Gigabyte
  • 1
  • LPDDR5
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 5 MP
  • 720p
  • Built-In Speakers
  • Yes
  • Built-In Microphones
Networking
  • 6
  • Yes
  • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
  • 5.2
Others
  • 1 Year
  • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
Performance
  • 1.1 Ghz
  • Intel Core i7-1250U (12th Gen)
  • Intel Iris Xe
Peripherals
  • Soft Keyboard, 1.4mm Key-travel
Ports
  • Yes
  • 2
  • Yes
  • 2
Storage
  • 1 TB
Icon Icon Icon Icon

