Asus Zenbook Flip 13 Ux362fa El501t Laptop (core I5 8th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

Asus ZenBook Flip 13 UX362FA EL501T Laptop Asus ZenBook Flip 13 UX362FA EL501T Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 64,990 in India with Intel Core i5-8265U (8th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus ZenBook Flip 13 UX362FA EL501T Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus ZenBook Flip 13 UX362FA EL501T Laptop now with free delivery.