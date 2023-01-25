 Avita Essential Ne14a2inc433 Laptop Ne14a2inc433 Price in India(25 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। avita Laptop

    Trending News

    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    Microsoft
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    ChatGPT alternatives
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Instagram
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    ChatGPT fear forcing Google into AI? May launch 20 products in 2023
    Google AI

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Laptop Finder Avita Laptop Avita Essential NE14A2INC433 Laptop

    Avita Essential NE14A2INC433 Laptop

    Avita Essential NE14A2INC433 Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 23,100 in India with Intel Celeron Dual Core N4000 Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Avita Essential NE14A2INC433 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Avita Essential NE14A2INC433 Laptop now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Smart features (Touchscreen, Fingerprint, Touchbar, etc)
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender
    3
    Score
    Last updated: 25 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P141848/heroimage/avita-ne14a2inc433-141848-v1-large-1.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹23,100
    14 Inches (35.56 cm)
    Intel Celeron Dual Core N4000
    128 GB
    4 GB LPDDR4 RAM
    Windows 10 Home Basic
    1920 x 1080 Pixels
    1.37 Kg
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹23,100
    14 Inches (35.56 cm)
    Intel Celeron Dual Core N4000
    128 GB
    4 GB LPDDR4 RAM
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 23,100 M.R.P. ₹34,000
    Buy Now

    Avita Laptops Prices in India

    Avita laptops price in India starts from Rs.16,890. HT Tech has 31 Avita Laptops with price in India, specifications and features.

    Avita laptops price in India starts from Rs.16,890. HT Tech has 31 Avita Laptops with price in India, specifications and features.

    Avita Essential Ne14a2inc433 Laptop Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 14" (35.56 cm) display, 1920 x 1080 px
    Battery
    • Li-Po
    • Li-Po
    Display Details
    • No
    • 14 Inches (35.56 cm)
    • 157 ppi
    • Full HD Anti-glare Display
    • LED
    • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
    General Information
    • Avita
    • 1.37 Kg
    • Matt Black
    • 64-bit
    • NE14A2INC433
    • Windows 10 Home Basic
    • 321 x 225 x 20  mm
    Memory
    • LPDDR4
    • LPDDR4
    • 1
    • 4 GB
    • 1x4 Gigabyte
    Multimedia
    • No
    • Yes
    • 720p HD
    • Dual Speakers
    • Dual Microphone
    • Yes
    Networking
    • 4.0
    • Yes
    • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
    Others
    • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
    • 1 Year
    Performance
    • Intel Celeron Dual Core N4000
    • 1.1 Ghz
    • 4 GB LPDDR4 RAM
    • Intel UHD 600
    Peripherals
    • Island style non- keyboard
    • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
    • No
    • No
    • Yes
    Ports
    • Yes
    • 2
    • Yes
    Storage
    • M.2/Optane
    • 128 GB
    Not sure which
    laptop to buy?

    Laptops By Brand

    Laptops By Brand

    TRENDING LAPTOPS

    LATEST LAPTOPS

    UPCOMING LAPTOPS

    Top Laptops

    Latest Laptops

    Popular Laptops

    Upcoming Laptops
    Avita Essential Ne14a2inc433 Laptop