Avita Liber Ns14a2in701p Laptop (core I3 8th Gen/4 Gb/256 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। avita Laptop

AVITA Laptop
AVITA Laptop LIBER E 14" INCH AMD R5 5500U 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
The starting price for the Avita Liber NS14A2IN701P Laptop in India is Rs. 27,990. At Amazon, the Avita Liber NS14A2IN701P Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 32,949. It comes in the following colors: Space Grey.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
