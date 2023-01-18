 Blu Studio One Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    BLU Studio One

    BLU Studio One

    BLU Studio One is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 7,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2450 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on BLU Studio One from HT Tech. Buy BLU Studio One now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P28743/heroimage/blu-studio-one-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P28743/images/Design/blu-studio-one-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P28743/images/Design/blu-studio-one-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹7,999
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP
    5 MP
    2450 mAh
    Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    Key Specs
    ₹7,999
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    13 MP
    2450 mAh
    Blu Studio One Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2450 mAh
    • 5 MP
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 13 MP
    Battery
    • 2450 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 17 Hours(3G) / Up to 22 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 17 Hours(3G) / Up to 22 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • Up to 420 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • Up to 420 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • No
    • CMOS image sensor
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • F2.0
    • Single
    • No
    • No
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    Design
    • Black, Silver, White
    • 8.0 mm
    • 71 mm
    • 144 mm
    • 160 grams
    Display
    • 67.25 %
    • No
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 294 ppi
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    General
    • Studio One
    • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    • No
    • BLU
    • No
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • June 27, 2016 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • microUSB 2.0
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • No
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    • 2 GB
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    • MediaTek MT6735
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 64 GB
    • 16 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Blu Studio One FAQs

    What is the price of the Blu Studio One in India?

    Blu Studio One price in India at 7,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6735; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2450 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Blu Studio One?

    How many colors are available in Blu Studio One?

    How long does the Blu Studio One last?

    What is the Blu Studio One Battery Capacity?

    Is Blu Studio One Waterproof?

    Blu Studio One