 Comio S1 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Comio S1

    Comio S1

    Comio S1 is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 8,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2700 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Comio S1 from HT Tech. Buy Comio S1 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Comio S1 Price in India

    Comio S1 price in India starts at Rs.8,999. The lowest price of Comio S1 is Rs.8,599 on amazon.in.

    Comio S1 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • No
    • Li-Polymer
    • 2700 mAh
    • No
    Camera
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash
    • F2.0
    • F2.0
    • Single
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • Yes
    • No
    • 8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    Design
    • 72.6 mm
    • 149.2 mm
    • 159 grams
    • 7.9 mm
    • Royal Black, Sunrise Gold
    • Case: MetalBack: Metal
    Display
    • 68.66 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 282 ppi
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    General
    • Yes
    • September 5, 2017 (Official)
    • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    • S1
    • No
    • Comio
    • COMIO UI
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • No
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes
    Performance
    • DDR3
    • MediaTek MT6737
    • DDR3
    • 2 GB
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    • 64 bit
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Front
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 32 GB
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    Comio S1 FAQs

    What is the price of the Comio S1 in India?

    Comio S1 price in India at 8,000 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6737; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2700 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Comio S1?

    How many colors are available in Comio S1?

    What is the Comio S1 Battery Capacity?

    Is Comio S1 Waterproof?

    Comio S1