 Bq S37 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    BQ S37

    BQ S37 is a Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 9,903 in India with 3 MP Rear Camera, Dual core, 1.2 GHz, ARM Cortex A7 Processor, 1800 mAh Battery and 512 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on BQ S37 from HT Tech. Buy BQ S37 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹9,903
    512 MB
    3.5 inches (8.89 cm)
    Dual core, 1.2 GHz, ARM Cortex A7
    3 MP
    0.3 MP
    1800 mAh
    Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Bq S37 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Yes
    • Up to 540 Hours(2G)
    • 1800 mAh
    • No
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 12 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 12 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 540 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • Single
    • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
    • No
    • Digital Zoom
    • No
    • No
    • 2048 x 1536 Pixels
    Design
    • 115.3 mm
    • 12.8 mm
    • 60 mm
    • Black
    Display
    • 3.5 inches (8.89 cm)
    • 52.83 %
    • No
    • 320 x 480 pixels
    • 165 ppi
    • LCD
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen
    General
    • Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean)
    • February 8, 2014 (Official)
    • No
    • No
    • BQ
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • S37
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • No
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11
    • Yes
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11
    • microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • Dual core, 1.2 GHz, ARM Cortex A7
    • 512 MB
    • MediaTek MT6572A
    • Mali-400
    Smart TV Features
    • 3 MP
    Special Features
    • Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 512 MB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Bq S37 FAQs

    What is the price of the Bq S37 in India?

    Bq S37 price in India at 2,399 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (3 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6572A; RAM: 512 MB; Battery: 1800 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Bq S37?

    How many colors are available in Bq S37?

    How long does the Bq S37 last?

    What is the Bq S37 Battery Capacity?

    Is Bq S37 Waterproof?

    Bq S37