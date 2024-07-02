 Dell Inspiron 14 7420 (d560918win9s) Laptop (core I5 12th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(14 August, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। dell Laptop
Dell Inspiron 14 7420 D560918WIN9S Laptop

Dell Inspiron 14 7420 D560918WIN9S Laptop is a laptop, available price is Rs 64,400 in India with Intel Core i5-1235U (12th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Dell Inspiron 14 7420 D560918WIN9S Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Dell Inspiron 14 7420 D560918WIN9S Laptop now with free delivery.
Platinum Silver
512 GB

Dell Inspiron 14 7420 (D560918WIN9S) Laptop (Core I5 12th Gen/8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11) Variants & Price

The price for the Dell Inspiron 14 7420 D560918WIN9S Laptop in India is Rs. 64,400.  It comes in the following colors: Platinum Silver. The status of Dell Inspiron 14 7420 D560918WIN9S Laptop is Available. ...Read More

Key Specs

Display Size

14 Inches

Processor

Intel Core i5-1235U

SSD Capacity

512 GB

Capacity

8 GB

Dell Inspiron 14 7420 (d560918win9s) Laptop (core I5 12th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Latest Update

Dell Inspiron 14 7420 D560918win9s Laptop Full Specifications

HT TECH SCORE 4/10
Scoring parameters:
4
Storage
4
Performance
2
Battery
4
Display
4
Smart Feature

  • Power Supply

    65 W

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Battery Cell

    4 Cell

  • Touchscreen

    Yes

  • Display Size

    14 Inches (35.56 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    162 ppi

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1200 Pixels

  • Display Features

    FHD+ (1920 x 1200) Truelife Touch Narrow Border WVA Display With Active Pen Included

  • Model

    7420 (D560918WIN9S)

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    314 x 227 x 18 mm

  • Brand

    Dell

  • Weight

    1.57 Kg weight

  • Colour

    Platinum Silver

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home Basic

  • Thickness

    18 Millimeter thickness

  • RAM type

    DDR4

  • Capacity

    8 GB

  • RAM speed

    3200 Mhz

  • Expandable Memory

    32 GB

  • Memory Layout

    2*4 Gigabyte

  • Memory Slots

    2

  • Speakers

    Built-In Speakers

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Microphone Type

    Built-In Microphones

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Video Recording

    720p

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Version

    5

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Processor

    Intel Core i5-1235U (12th Gen)

  • Clockspeed

    3.3 Ghz

  • Graphic Processor

    Intel Iris Xe

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • Usb Type C

    2

  • SSD Capacity

    512 GB

Dell Inspiron 14 7420 D560918WIN9S Laptop

Last updated date: 02 July 2024
Home  /  Laptops in India   /   Dell Laptop   /   Dell Inspiron 14 7420 D560918WIN9S Laptop
