Dell Vostro 14 3400 Price in India(27 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। dell Laptop

Dell Vostro 14 3400 Dell Vostro 14 3400 is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 55,565 in India with Intel Core i3-1115G4 (11th Gen) Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Dell Vostro 14 3400 from HT Tech. Buy Dell Vostro 14 3400 now with free delivery.