 Dell Vostro 14 3400 Price in India(27 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। dell Laptop

    Trending News

    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Cola Phone
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    Microsoft
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    ChatGPT alternatives
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Instagram
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Laptop Finder Dell Laptop Dell Vostro 14 3400

    Dell Vostro 14 3400

    Dell Vostro 14 3400 is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 55,565 in India with Intel Core i3-1115G4 (11th Gen) Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Dell Vostro 14 3400 from HT Tech. Buy Dell Vostro 14 3400 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Smart features (Touchscreen, Fingerprint, Touchbar, etc)
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender
    3
    Score
    Last updated: 27 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P148881/heroimage/dell-14-3400-d552164win9de-148881-v1-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P148881/images/Design/dell-14-3400-d552164win9de-148881-v1-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P148881/images/Design/dell-14-3400-d552164win9de-148881-v1-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P148881/images/Design/dell-14-3400-d552164win9de-148881-v1-large-4.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹55,565
    14 Inches (35.56 cm)
    Intel Core i3-1115G4 (11th Gen)
    256 GB
    4 GB DDR4 RAM
    Windows 10 Home Basic
    1920 x 1080 Pixels
    1.58 Kg weight
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹55,565
    14 Inches (35.56 cm)
    Intel Core i3-1115G4 (11th Gen)
    256 GB
    4 GB DDR4 RAM
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 56,550 M.R.P. ₹72,479
    Buy Now

    Dell Laptops Prices in India

    Dell laptops price in India starts from Rs.21,990. HT Tech has 234 Dell Laptops with price in India, specifications and features.

    Dell laptops price in India starts from Rs.21,990. HT Tech has 234 Dell Laptops with price in India, specifications and features.

    Dell Vostro 14 3400 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 14" (35.56 cm) display, 1920 x 1080 px
    Battery
    • Li-Ion
    • 3 Cell
    • Li-Ion
    Display Details
    • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
    • Full HD WVA AG Narrow Border Display
    • LED
    • No
    • 14 Inches (35.56 cm)
    • 157 ppi
    General Information
    • 64-bit
    • 329 x 240 x 20  mm
    • 20 Millimeter thickness
    • Dell
    • 1.58 Kg weight
    • 14 3400 (D552164WIN9DE)
    • Dune
    • Windows 10 Home Basic
    Memory
    • DDR4
    • 4 GB
    • DDR4
    • 2666 Mhz
    • 16 GB
    • 1
    • 1x4 Gigabyte
    Multimedia
    • Built-in Microphone
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 720p HD
    • Built-in Speakers
    • No
    • Waves Maxx Audio Pro
    Networking
    • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
    • 4.1
    • Yes
    Others
    • Yes
    • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
    • 1 Year
    Performance
    • Intel Core i3-1115G4 (11th Gen)
    • 4 GB DDR4 RAM
    • 1.7 Ghz
    • Intel UHD
    Peripherals
    • No
    • English International Non Keyboard
    • Yes
    • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
    Ports
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 1
    • Yes
    Storage
    • SATA
    • 256 GB
    • 1 TB
    • 1 TB
    • 256 GB
    • 5400 RPM
    • SATA
    Not sure which
    laptop to buy?

    Laptops By Brand

    Laptops By Brand

    TRENDING LAPTOPS

    LATEST LAPTOPS

    UPCOMING LAPTOPS

    Top Laptops

    Latest Laptops

    Popular Laptops

    Upcoming Laptops
    Dell Vostro 14 3400