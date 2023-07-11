Dell Vostro 5620 (d562005win9) Laptop (core I7 12th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 11/2 Gb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। dell Laptop

Dell Vostro 5620 D562005WIN9 Laptop Dell Vostro 5620 D562005WIN9 Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, speculated price is Rs 95,800 in India with Intel Core i7-1260P (12th Gen) Processor and RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹95,800 (speculated) Display Size 16 Inches (40.64 cm) Processor Intel Core i7-1260P (12th Gen) SSD Capacity 1 TB Operating System Windows 11 Home Basic Display Resolution 1920 x 1200 Pixels Weight 1.91 Kg weight See full specifications

Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Dell Vostro 5620 D562005win9 Laptop Full Specifications Battery Battery Cell 4 Cell

Power Supply 54 W

Battery type Li-Ion Display Details Display Features FHD+ (1920 x 1200) Anti-Glare Non-Touch 250nits WVA Display with ComfortView Support

Display Resolution 1920 x 1200 Pixels

Touchscreen No

Pixel Density 142 ppi

Display Size 16 Inches (40.64 cm) General Information Thickness 17.9 Millimeter thickness

Weight 1.91 Kg weight

Dimensions(WxDxH) 356.78 x 251.90 x 17.9 mm

Operating System Windows 11 Home Basic

Model 5620 (D562005WIN9)

Brand Dell

Colour Titan Gray Memory Capacity 16 GB

Memory Slots 2

RAM speed 3200 Mhz

Memory Layout 2*8 Gigabyte

RAM type DDR4 Multimedia Microphone Type Dual array microphone

Inbuilt Microphone Yes

Webcam Yes

Video Recording 1080

Sound Technologies Waves Maxx Audio Pro Networking Wireless LAN 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

Wi-Fi Version 5

Bluetooth Yes Others Sales Package Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents Performance Graphic Processor NVIDIA GeForce MX570

Processor Intel Core i7-1260P (12th Gen)

Clockspeed 4.7 Ghz

Graphics Memory 2 GB Peripherals Backlit Keyboard Yes

Keyboard Apollo English International Keyboard

Fingerprint Scanner Yes

Pointing Device Precision mylar-touchpad Ports Microphone Jack Yes

Usb Type C 1

Headphone Jack Yes

Ethernet Ports 1 Storage SSD Capacity 1 TB

