 Doogee S59 Pro Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Doogee S59 Pro

    Doogee S59 Pro

    Doogee S59 Pro is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 25,250 in India with 16 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 10050 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Doogee S59 Pro from HT Tech. Buy Doogee S59 Pro now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    6
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹25,250
    128 GB
    5.71 inches (14.5 cm)
    Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    16 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    10050 mAh
    Android v10 (Q)
    Doogee S59 Pro Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5.71 inches (14.5 cm)
    • 16 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    • 16 MP
    • 10050 mAh
    Battery
    • Yes, Fast, 24W
    • No
    • 10050 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    • Yes
    Camera
    • Yes, Quad LED Flash
    • 4616 x 3464 Pixels
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • F2.0
    • Single
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes
    • 16 MP, Primary Camera
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    Design
    • Dust proof, Shock proof
    • 161 mm
    • 18.3 mm
    • 340 grams
    • 80.2 mm
    Display
    • Yes with notch
    • Corning Gorilla Glass
    • 295 ppi
    • 5.71 inches (14.5 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • IPS LCD
    • 62.71 %
    • 720 x 1520 pixels
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • S59 Pro
    • Android v10 (Q)
    • Yes
    • Doogee
    • June 5, 2021 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • USB Type-C
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
    • Yes
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    Performance
    • PowerVR GE8320
    • 4 GB
    • Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 64 bit
    • MediaTek Helio P22
    Smart TV Features
    • 16+8+8+2 MP
    Special Features
    • Side
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • 128 GB
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    Doogee S59 Pro FAQs

    What is the price of the Doogee S59 Pro in India?

    Doogee S59 Pro price in India at 25,250 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (16 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio P22; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 10050 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Doogee S59 Pro?

    What is the Doogee S59 Pro Battery Capacity?

    Doogee S59 Pro